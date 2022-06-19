Melbourne
Timeout

Reclink Community Cup

  • Things to do, Sports
  • Victoria Park, Ballarat
Teams coming in at the Reclink Community Cup
Photograph: Tony Proudfoot
After a two-year hiatus, catch the Megahertz and the Rockdogs battle it out for a good cause

Since 1993, the Reclink Community Cup has pitted two teams with questionable footy skills to raise money for Reclink Australia, an organisation that provides sports, recreation and arts programs to disadvantaged Australians. If you love footy, music and chilled-out fun times, then it's one of the highlights of winter; and for the second year in a row, the event is back on the northside, at Victoria Park in Abbotsford.

So here's the deal. You've got two teams: the Megahertz (made up of radio folk from Triple R and PBS 106.7FM) and the Espy Rock Dogs (made up of Aussie musicians). Some are surprisingly skilled, and others not so much – but the main thing is that they put on a bloody great game to watch. On top of that, the day is packed with live performers. This year's line-up hasn't been announced just yet, but in past years none other than Paul Kelly, Baker Boy and Harvey Sutherland have graced the stage. 

Everyone is welcome at this event (which, combining rock and footy, is basically the most Melbourne event ever created) – so bring your family, your dog and get ready to cheer. There'll be plenty of children's activities and food stalls, too. 

Tickets go on sale on Wednesday, May 11 through the Community Cup website

Looking for more things to do? Check out our round-up of the best things happening in Melbourne this week.

Adena Maier
Details

Event website:
communitycup.com.au/
Address:
Victoria Park
Newington
Ballarat
3350
Contact:
www.ballarat.vic.gov.au/city/parks-and-outdoors/find-park/victoria-park
Price:
$25 for adults

Dates and times

