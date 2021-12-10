Shop pre-loved items and sustainable designs at this food-truck park turned market. Yes there will be DJs, live music and beer on tap

Welcome to Thornbury will be a hive of secondhand shopping and sustainable fashion this weekend with the return of Revamp Market.

Stalls will be popping up in Welcome to Thornbury's beer garden and food truck park to provide patrons with the opportunity to shop ethically, enjoy a beverage and revel in the company of others in Melbourne's unpredictable weather.

The stalls will boast a range of clothing, with everything from designer pieces to retro streetwear. With more than 30 stalls to choose from, Revamp Markets is a great place to finish off your Christmas shopping and support small businesses.

There are two sessions to choose from (noon-2.30pm and 2.30pm-5pm). Choose your session carefully as one may lead to a better bargain, but the other means staying for another round after the market closes.

Welcome to Thornbury's staple food trucks will also be on-site to satiate any post-shopping hunger and the bar will be open with a selection of local brews.

Revamp is only at Welcome to Thornbury for one day and there are limited tickets available at the door so check out the Welcome to Thornbury website to book your tickets.