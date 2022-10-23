We scoured the op shops around Melbourne to find the best ones for your needs

Melbourne is one city that has no short supply of op shops, no matter the suburb you’re in. And, as far as shopping options go, they can do no wrong: helping you shop ethically, do good for the planet and people and get your hands on some stylish finds. Whether you’re looking for '70s furniture or you’re after vintage sportswear, all it takes is a little bit of digging to find some gems, at a fraction of the price if you were to buy new.

To make your op shop exploration that little bit easier, we’ve found the best spots in Melbourne for all your second-hand needs.