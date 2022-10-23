Melbourne
Timeout

Racks of clothing and furniture at a vintage store.
Photograph: Shutterstock

The best op shops in Melbourne

We scoured the op shops around Melbourne to find the best ones for your needs

Written by
Sanam Goodman
Melbourne is one city that has no short supply of op shops, no matter the suburb you’re in. And, as far as shopping options go, they can do no wrong: helping you shop ethically, do good for the planet and people and get your hands on some stylish finds. Whether you’re looking for '70s furniture or you’re after vintage sportswear, all it takes is a little bit of digging to find some gems, at a fraction of the price if you were to buy new.

To make your op shop exploration that little bit easier, we’ve found the best spots in Melbourne for all your second-hand needs.

Need some cheap eats to go along with your discount shopping spree? Here are Melbourne's best cheap eats. Keen to do some good? Here's where you can volunteer in Melbourne.

Melbourne's 7 best op shops

Savers Recycle Superstore: Heatherton
Photograph: Savers Recycle Superstore

Savers Recycle Superstore: Heatherton

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Ashburton

Savers is one op shop that lives up to its superstore status. Though there are a number of Savers stores peppered throughout Melbourne, the Heatherton store found in the Moorabbin Super Centre offers a particularly good selection of homewares, furniture and clothing, fit for all tastes and styles. You can easily spend hours digging through the racks, so make sure you put enough time aside in your day to pay it a visit.

A hot tip: if you drop off your preloved goods at Savers, you’ll get a 20 per cent off voucher to use instantly in-store.

Sacred Heart Mission: St Kilda
Photograph: Courtesy Sacred Heart Op Shop in St Kilda

Sacred Heart Mission: St Kilda

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • St Kilda

You’ll find this Sacred Heart Mission on one of St Kilda’s most renowned streets. Head here for one-of-a-kind designer pieces, accessories and an impressive selection of retro art and cooking books, with stock replenished regularly. If you can’t make it to the store in person, Sacred Heart also has a quality online store. While it is a little pricier than shopping in its brick-and-mortar’s, it'll save you from having to trawl through racks (though that is where a lot of the fun happens). 

Salvos Store: Abbotsford
Photograph: Shutterstock

Salvos Store: Abbotsford

  • Shopping
  • Abbotsford

If you’re after stylish furniture to deck out your house, look no further than Salvos in Abbotsford. Out the back you’ll find a huge space filled with homewares, couches, beds and dining tables, all in great condition and priced well. This is guaranteed to be a much better time than trying to source second hand furniture online, and at a fraction of the price.

Vinnies: Port Melbourne
Photograph: Shutterstock

Vinnies: Port Melbourne

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Port Melbourne

Port Melbourne isn’t the first place that comes to mind when most people think of op shops in Melbourne, but the Vinnies on Bay Street is here to prove everyone wrong. There’s an impressive collection of European labels, and a tonne of kitschy homewares to take your decor to the next level. Being a smaller store, it's definitely more about quality than quantity here.

Brotherhood of St Laurence: Brunswick
Photograph: Shutterstock

Brotherhood of St Laurence: Brunswick

  • Shopping
  • Brunswick

It wouldn’t be a complete list of the best op shops in Melbourne without featuring the Brotherhood of St Laurence store in Brunswick. From quality vinyl to furniture, books and popular clothing brands, it's a gold mine in the form of an op shop. The ‘special finds’ section is particularly great if you’re on the lookout for vintage designer. And best of all, it’s perfectly positioned, close to all of the goodness that Lygon Street has to offer.

Toorak Opportunity Shop
Photograph: Courtesy of Toorak Op Shop

Toorak Opportunity Shop

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Toorak

The Toorak Opportunity Shop may be small, but it is mighty. Here you’ll find pieces from high-end brands in near-perfect condition, with an impressive selection of local and global labels, natural materials and classic cuts. While it is a little pricier than your usual op shop, the condition of its items and the selection of stock make up for it.

Sacred Heart Mission: Fitzroy
Photograph: Courtesy of Sacred Heart Mission Fitzroy

Sacred Heart Mission: Fitzroy

  • Shopping
  • Op shops
  • Fitzroy

Similar to its St Kilda sibling, the Fitzroy store is one place you’ll rarely walk out of without nabbing something great. With an impressive collection of books and clothes that are super varied, the high turnover of stock means you can keep coming back on a weekly basis and always spot something new. This store is definitely a little more eclectic than others given its uber-cool location, but it's a great option if you’re in the mood for putting together a retro outfit.

