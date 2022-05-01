Time Out says

From salads and pizzas to pancakes and toast, there's virtually no food that wouldn't improve with the addition of ricotta. The delicious soft white Italian cheese is a marvel, and if you're among its many fans, you can celebrate it at the upcoming Ricotta Festival on May 1 hosted by That's Amore Cheese.

You will, of course, be celebrating Italian-style by tasting fresh, hot ricotta straight out of the vat and feasting on all manner of Italian dishes. This includes ricotta gnocchi, ravioli, porchetta rolls, sausages, milkshakes, cannoli and gelato, all coupled with delicious cocktails. Some of the vendors you'll get to feast from include Cannoleria, Boca Gelato, Gippsland Jersey and Imbue Distillery.

Lively Italian music by Siesta Cartel will be playing all day, and there will be a petting farm to keep the little ones occupied. You can also join in on educational talks by Giorgio Linguanti (founder of That's Amore Cheese) or take part in a masterclass with cook and author Julia Busuttil Nishimura, who will be teaching you how to make fluffy homemade ricotta gnocchi.

Tickets are $15 at the door (if they aren't sold out by then) and start at $12 through the website.

