Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Ritapalooza Festival

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Around Fitzroy, Fitzroy
A line of six different margarita flavours topped with lollies and fairy floss in front of a bright mural painting on the wall
Photograph: Supplied/El Camino Cantina
Advertising

Time Out says

The five-week festival will celebrate 24 limited-edition Margaritas, new tacos and limited-edition wing flavours

Tex-Mex favourite El Camino Cantina is known for not doing things in halves, and its Ritapalooza Festival is here to prove just that. The five-week celebration of Margs, munchies and music is coming to the Fitzroy store, featuring 24 limited-edition Margarita flavours on rotation served alongside a flavour-packed menu of new tacos, wings and fajitas. 

With flavours like lip-smacking sour watermelon, jelly belly, lychee, and marshmallow, you know this isn’t your standard Margarita-fest. Drinks are available in 5oz and 24oz glasses, two-litre Rita towers and three-litre Rita balloons, or for the brave, a one-metre tasting paddle of 12, 50ml frozen flavours, as well as a tasting paddle of four 250ml flavours.

If you’re feeling particularly festive, you can even get your hands on the Palooza Party Package. For just $99 per person, get a three-course menu and two-hour beverage package, featuring favourites like the signature guacamole, spicy buffalo wings served with blue cheese mayo, and limited-edition fajita flavours. 

To top it all off, have a spin of the Wheel of Fortune and boogie to good tunes spun by a DJ all night. Ritapalooza kicked off on Monday, October 24, with celebrations not wrapping up until Sunday, November 27. 

In the mood for tacos? Check out the best Mexican restaurants in Melbourne

Written by
Sanam Goodman

Details

Event website:
www.elcaminocantina.com.au/
Address:
Around Fitzroy
Around Fitzroy
Fitzroy
Melbourne
3065
Opening hours:
Mon-Thurs 4-10pm; Fri-Sun noon-10pm

Dates and times

Show moreLoading animation
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.