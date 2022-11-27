Tex-Mex favourite El Camino Cantina is known for not doing things in halves, and its Ritapalooza Festival is here to prove just that. The five-week celebration of Margs, munchies and music is coming to the Fitzroy store, featuring 24 limited-edition Margarita flavours on rotation served alongside a flavour-packed menu of new tacos, wings and fajitas.
With flavours like lip-smacking sour watermelon, jelly belly, lychee, and marshmallow, you know this isn’t your standard Margarita-fest. Drinks are available in 5oz and 24oz glasses, two-litre Rita towers and three-litre Rita balloons, or for the brave, a one-metre tasting paddle of 12, 50ml frozen flavours, as well as a tasting paddle of four 250ml flavours.
If you’re feeling particularly festive, you can even get your hands on the Palooza Party Package. For just $99 per person, get a three-course menu and two-hour beverage package, featuring favourites like the signature guacamole, spicy buffalo wings served with blue cheese mayo, and limited-edition fajita flavours.
To top it all off, have a spin of the Wheel of Fortune and boogie to good tunes spun by a DJ all night. Ritapalooza kicked off on Monday, October 24, with celebrations not wrapping up until Sunday, November 27.