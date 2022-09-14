It’s largely acknowledged that La Tortilleria does the best Mexican in Melbourne. With its primary colours paint job and Frida Kahlo murals, it’s a lush oasis in an otherwise drab patch of Kensington. Since launching in 2013, they’ve cemented their role as Melbourne’s premier tortilla makers, so even if you haven’t made it to their shop, chances are you’ll have sampled some of their goods around town (the Happy Mexican and Mesa Verde use the crew’s authentic corn tortillas). Come straight to the source for a sumptuous feast of chilaquiles – fried tortilla strips topped with piquant salsa roja, cheeses and smooth crema – and tacos filled with achiote-spiced pork, corn-battered fish or vegan chorizo with roasted potatoes. In proper Mexican fashion, they double-layer their tortillas for extra stability. Plus, everything is gluten-free, and plant-based meat substitutes are aplenty, so everyone can join in the fun.
Mexican food used to be tough to find in Melbourne, but those days are no more – today, our city is blessed with everything from lively cantinas to late-night mezcal bars, and everything in between. If you're craving a taco (or several), or are keen on a spicy Margarita or an ice-cold Tecate, turn up the heat with our guide to Melbourne's hottest Mexican joints.