It’s hard to beat the buzz of Los Hermanos in Brunswick. Meaning 'the Brothers', this good-times taqueria is filled with rainbow-hued flags and tightly packed tables, though most of its seating is in the undercover rear courtyard – making it a perfect choice for our times. A short and sharp menu dishes out soft tacos with the standout fillings of smoky field mushrooms and maize-battered fish, and flautas – slender tortilla cigars filled with potatoes and your choice of either poblano peppers, chipotle beef or chipotle chicken. You’re either going to love the DIY guacamole or wish the kitchen had just mashed it all together for you. Call us lazy, but we lean towards the latter. There’s no such debate on the Margarita front – these salt-rimmed stunners strike the perfect balance between sour, sweet and downright boozy. If you’re in Fitzroy, visit sister outpost Little Hop for much of the same.