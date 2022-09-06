Melbourne
Rocco’s x Molly Rose

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Molly Rose Brewery, Collingwood
Wash down Rocco’s famous fried bologna sandwich with a zesty IPA

Dubbed by some as an ‘Italian Maccas’, Rocco’s Bologna Discoteca knows a thing or two about saucy, salty sandwiches. First formed as a pandemic pop-up from the team at Poodle, Rocco’s is now a Gertrude street institution, gaining popularity for its famed meatball sub.

It’s no wonder Collingwood locals Molly Rose Brewing Co. has added the much-loved sandwich speakeasy to its new series of guest toastie rotations, with head chef of Rocco’s Josh Fry (Marion, Cumulus Inc, Poodle) offering up Rocco’s fried bologna sandwich with mozzarella, olives and pickles (made on-site at Molly Rose) from August 25 to September 21 at the brewery. 

Molly Rose has created a perfect sandwich pairing in the form of a zesty IPA, bringing with it fresh and floral citrus notes to cut through the salt and oozy cheese of the toastie. The new beer has been dubbed ‘New Toys’ as a homage to the bar's new brewing equipment, which means it will be able to experiment with new flavours and hops for many years to come.

Sanam Goodman

Molly Rose Brewery
279 Wellington St
Collingwood
Melbourne
3066

