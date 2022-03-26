Melbourne
Rosé Academy

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Austin's Wines
  1. A group of friends sitting at a table and cheersing with cocktails and wine.
    Photograph: Stefani Driscoll
  2. Glasses of rose on a table.
    Photograph: Supplied
Fans of the delightful pink-hued beverage can enjoy free-flowing rosé on this winery's cellar door lawn

Journey down to the cool-climate region of Moorabool Valley for Rosé Academy, an afternoon of learning the ins and outs of creating the refreshing pink vino. It takes place on March 26 at Austin's Wines cellar door, a brand new space built into a 1960s shearing shed along the winery's 60-hectare vineyard.

Start off by getting your hands and feet dirty with a grape picking and stomping session followed by a crash course in making rosé with winemaker D Mac. You'll then be rewarded for your labour with a lavish Middle Eastern feast on the lawn of the cellar door. Think rose harissa-spiced prawn brioche rolls, quinoa tabouli, hummus with charred chickpeas, falafel, chicken shawarma and smoked lamb shoulder with pickled red onion and labne.

Pair the flavours with as much rosé and as many rosé-based cocktails as your heart desires, including rosé cosmopolitans and pink prosecco cocktails garnished with rosé fairy floss. Finish off with spiced Persian love cakes for dessert. 

The session runs from 11am until 3.30pm, and tickets are $325 and include bus transfers to and from Geelong station. For more information, head to the website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Austin's Wines
860 Steiglitz Road
Sutherlands Creek
Melbourne
3331
Contact:
austinswines.com.au
03 5281 1799
hello@austinswines.com.au
Price:
$325
Opening hours:
Thu-Mon, 11am-5pm

Dates and times

