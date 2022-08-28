Time Out says

Score vintage treasures, designer items, crafted goods and op shop finds at the Round She Goes vintage market at Coburg Town Hall. The market features 50 stallholders selling handpicked and vintage clothing (1950s onwards) and accessories for cheap.

Stallholders are carefully handpicked by the Round She Goes team so that quality is ensured, sizing is diverse and prices are kept reasonably low. In the past, shoppers have been able to snap up preloved designer goods from the likes of Gorman, Sass and Bide, Miu Miu, Karen Walker, Camilla and Marc, Zimmerman and more.

The market is held several times annually, with the next market taking place on August 28 from 10am to 3pm. Entry is $4, payable by cash or card, and there's plenty of free parking.

Go early to fetch a good bargain and don't worry, there's coffee inside to keep you going plus food trucks when you're keen on a feed.

