Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Round She Goes Market

  • Things to do, Markets
  • Coburg Town Hall, Coburg
  • Recommended
  1. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  2. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  3. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  4. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  5. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
  6. Photograph: Supplied
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /6
Advertising

Time Out says

Head indoors for a bargain wardrobe at this pop-up market in Coburg

Score vintage treasures, designer items, crafted goods and op shop finds at the Round She Goes vintage market at Coburg Town Hall. The market features 50 stallholders selling handpicked and vintage clothing (1950s onwards) and accessories for cheap. 

Stallholders are carefully handpicked by the Round She Goes team so that quality is ensured, sizing is diverse and prices are kept reasonably low. In the past, shoppers have been able to snap up preloved designer goods from the likes of Gorman, Sass and Bide, Miu Miu, Karen Walker, Camilla and Marc, Zimmerman and more. 

The market is held several times annually, with the next market taking place on August 28 from 10am to 3pm. Entry is $4, payable by cash or card, and there's plenty of free parking.

Go early to fetch a good bargain and don't worry, there's coffee inside to keep you going plus food trucks when you're keen on a feed.

Keen to snag more clothing? Here are Melbourne's best fashion markets.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.roundshegoes.com.au/
Address:
Coburg Town Hall
90 Bell St
Coburg
Melbourne
3058
Price:
$4
Opening hours:
10am-3pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.