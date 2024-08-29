Whether she's poignantly articulating her experiences as a Black woman and self-described fat person in America in books like her hit memoir Hunger, or providing hilarious and insightful commentary on popular culture and trash television, Roxane Gay has a knack for getting you to hang off her every word. Now, Melburnians have a chance to see her speak in-person, with the renowned New York Times-bestselling author and social commentator announcing a one-night only talk at the Melbourne Town Hall as part of Now or Never festival.

Gay's talk, which is presented by the Wheeler Centre, will explore what it takes to hold strong opinions and complicated views in complicated times. Across her work, Gay has continued to urge audiences to embrace the danger and discomfort of dissent, including in her latest collection Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business. The book brings together some of Gay's best non-fiction from the past decade, coinciding with the anniversary of her first essay collection, Bad Feminist.

Journalist and presenter Jan Fran will join Gay onstage to faciliate a conversation traversing both the personal and the political. The talk will take place on Thursday, August 29 and tickets are $49.50 full price, $39.50 for concession holders and $34.50 for Blaktix. You can get yours over here.