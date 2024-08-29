Subscribe
Roxane Gay in 2024
Photograph: Supplied/Reginald Cunningham | Roxane Gay
  • Things to do, Talks and discussions
  • Melbourne Town Hall, Melbourne

Roxane Gay

Where are all the bad feminists at? The writer, professor and cultural commentator will speak at the Melbourne Town Hall this August

Ashleigh Hastings
Written by Ashleigh Hastings
Arts & Culture Editor
Whether she's poignantly articulating her experiences as a Black woman and self-described fat person in America in books like her hit memoir Hunger, or providing hilarious and insightful commentary on popular culture and trash television, Roxane Gay has a knack for getting you to hang off her every word. Now, Melburnians have a chance to see her speak in-person, with the renowned New York Times-bestselling author and social commentator announcing a one-night only talk at the Melbourne Town Hall as part of Now or Never festival. 

Gay's talk, which is presented by the Wheeler Centre, will explore what it takes to hold strong opinions and complicated views in complicated times. Across her work, Gay has continued to urge audiences to embrace the danger and discomfort of dissent, including in her latest collection Opinions: A Decade of Arguments, Criticism, and Minding Other People’s Business. The book brings together some of Gay's best non-fiction from the past decade, coinciding with the anniversary of her first essay collection, Bad Feminist

Journalist and presenter Jan Fran will join Gay onstage to faciliate a conversation traversing both the personal and the political. The talk will take place on Thursday, August 29 and tickets are $49.50 full price, $39.50 for concession holders and $34.50 for Blaktix. You can get yours over here.

Find out what else is happening at Now or Never.

Details

Event website:
www.wheelercentre.com/events/roxane-gay-opinions/
Address
Melbourne Town Hall
90-130 Swanston St
Melbourne
3000
Transport:
Nearby stations: Flinders St
Price:
$34.50-49.50

Dates and times

