Timeout

Wheeler Centre

The exterior of the building housing the Wheeler Centre.
Photograph: Creative Commons
Time Out says

Literary fans unite – this storytelling hub hosts entertaining public talks from Australia’s best readers, writers and thinkers

The Wheeler Centre is Melbourne’s home for thought-provoking, passionate and entertaining public talks.

It boasts a year-round program of topical conversations, debates, readings and performances, amplifying the diverse voices in our community that use books, writing and storytelling to make sense of the world.

The Wheeler Centre aims to inspire public engagement, strengthen creative connections and support the literary community. It offers a wide range of written, audio and video-based online stories with prominent Australian figures, including authors Helen Garner and Liane Moriarty, on diverse topics, from consent, culture and faith to racism, power and disability. 

First established as the Centre of Books, Writing and Ideas with the designation of Melbourne as a UNESCO City of Literature in 2008, the Wheeler Centre also acts as a hub for literary and ideas-based organisations and activities.

This includes the Melbourne Writers’ Festival, Writers’ Victoria, Express Media, Emerging Writers’ Festival, Australian Poetry and Small Press Network.

Written by
Ruby Kraner-Tucci

Details

Address:
176 Little Lonsdale St
Melbourne
3000
Contact:
www.wheelercentre.com
03 9094 7800
Transport:
Nearby stations: Melbourne Central
Opening hours:
Mon-Fri 9am-5pm

What’s on

Spring Fling

  • Talks and discussions

In the spirit of spring rejuvenation, Melbourne’s home for writing and big ideas, the Wheeler Centre, is set to host a festival of ideas featuring a stellar line-up of locally and globally renowned authors, musicians, artists, and comedians. Kicking off in November, the ten-day program will be made up of a range of events, including lunches, workshops, performances, and storytime sessions at the Wheeler Centre, as well as various other venues around the CBD. Catch UK literary sensation Natasha Brown; Australian novelist Helen Garner; multi-award-winning Pakistani-British writer Kamila Shamsie; and human rights advocate and lawyer Nyadol Nyuon, who will feature on a panel about women in the workplace hosted by Jamila Rizvi.  You’ll also get the chance to enjoy some sweet tunes from acclaimed soprano and composer Deborah Cheetham and musician Sui Zhen, and listen in on a conversation about environmental activism with musician and former politician Peter Garrett. “The Wheeler Centre’s Spring Fling celebrates our return to the stage and the rejuvenation of the arts and cultural communities after two devastatingly hard years for writers, arts practitioners and organisations like us who are dependent on coming together to enjoy conversation, debate, ideas and entertainment," says Caro Llewellyn, the CEO of the Wheeler Centre. The Wheeler Centre’s Spring Fling runs from Wednesday, November 2 to Friday, November 11 at the Wheeler Centre, The Capitol, Testing Grounds and the Sofitel.

