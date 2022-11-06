Time Out says

Literary fans unite – this storytelling hub hosts entertaining public talks from Australia’s best readers, writers and thinkers

The Wheeler Centre is Melbourne’s home for thought-provoking, passionate and entertaining public talks.

It boasts a year-round program of topical conversations, debates, readings and performances, amplifying the diverse voices in our community that use books, writing and storytelling to make sense of the world.

The Wheeler Centre aims to inspire public engagement, strengthen creative connections and support the literary community. It offers a wide range of written, audio and video-based online stories with prominent Australian figures, including authors Helen Garner and Liane Moriarty, on diverse topics, from consent, culture and faith to racism, power and disability.

First established as the Centre of Books, Writing and Ideas with the designation of Melbourne as a UNESCO City of Literature in 2008, the Wheeler Centre also acts as a hub for literary and ideas-based organisations and activities.

This includes the Melbourne Writers’ Festival, Writers’ Victoria, Express Media, Emerging Writers’ Festival, Australian Poetry and Small Press Network.

