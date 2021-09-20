RSPCA Victoria presents a week of animal-related classes and workshops

Learn animal first aid, become a dog whisperer or take a course on caring for chickens from the experts at RSPCA Victoria

Just in time for the school holidays, the animal experts at RSPCA Victoria have put together a series of fun and interactive virtual programs about pets and wildlife. While some of the sessions have a booking fee, there are several that you can attend for free. Become a cat or dog whisperer, learn why it’s important to keep your cats inside or get up close with some adorable small animals through a live video.

What to do with Wildlife

Become a wildlife hero and learn how to provide emergency care and assistance to animals who have been hit by cars, orphaned by their parents or are suffering from heat stress during the hot summer months. Australia is home to so many beautiful animals, and it's important to be armed with the knowledge needed to lend a helping hand when they’re in trouble. This webinar takes place on September 22 at 2pm and is free to attend.

Pocket Pet Care and Enrichment

Are you a proud rabbit or guinea pig owner? At this free session, you’ll learn how to best take care of small pets and how to make enrichment toys that will keep them entertained, healthy and thriving. On Tuesday, September 21 at 10am bring along a few cardboard boxes and a couple of scoops of flour, water and hay and learn how to keep your pets mentally stimulated.

Cat Behaviour Basics

Learn how to understand your feline companion by joining a special Q&A session with the RSPCA’s resident animal behaviour consultant, Jade Currie. You’ll begin by taking an online module on cat behaviour and then you’ll have the opportunity to ask Jade any questions you have about your own cat’s behaviour to learn how to keep them healthy and happy. This session costs $26 to attend and takes place on September 27 at 10am.

Dog Behaviour Basics

If you struggle to understand some of your dog’s behaviour or you simply want to try to understand what they’re thinking and feeling, join this Q&A session with Jade Currie. You’ll begin by completing an online module and then you’ll be free to ask Jade all of your pressing questions about your four-legged pal’s behaviour. This session costs $26 to attend and takes place on September 29 at 2pm.

Keeping Cats Thriving Inside

Did you know that outdoor cats are one of the largest threats to birds? On top of keeping the bird population safe, keeping your cats indoors is also a great way to keep your beloved pet safe from the dangers lurking outside. At this free session on October 1 at 10am, you’ll learn about the dangers of letting your cats roam free outdoors as well as how to create an outdoor enclosure or ‘catio’ so that your feline friend can enjoy the best of both worlds.

Dog Grooming for Beginners

Learn how to make your dog the envy of all the neighbourhood canines by taking this virtual dog grooming course led by groomer Natalie West. You’ll learn the basics on how to keep your dog matt free and in tip-top shape so that you can go a bit longer between appointments at the groomers. The session is $26 and will take place on September 23 at 5.30pm. For any AFL fans out there, there will also be a special guest appearance by Hawthorn superstar and Brownlow medalist Tom Mitchell.

Pet First Aid

Learn how to respond safely in animal emergency situations, perform CPR and bandage a wound and how to address common pet emergencies that arise in the warmer months. This session is one of the RSPCA’s most popular courses and is perfect for pet owners aged 13 and older. Bring along a plush toy, a tea towel, rubber bands and bandaging supplies for the webinar on September 28 at 10am. The course costs $26 to attend.

Get Clucking

Did you pick up a couple of chooks during lockdown? Are you feeling overwhelmed by all the information out there on how to best care for them? This online class will teach you everything you need to know about chicken behaviour, communication and social structure, common health issues, the ideal diet for your chooks, and how to construct a proper coop. The session takes place on September 30 at 10am and costs $39 to attend.

You can read more about the individual programs by heading to RSPCA Victoria's website.