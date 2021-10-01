Restrictions won't stop the brie-lience of Prahran Market's cheese festival

The Prahran Market's annual cheese festival is beautiful in its simplicity. A celebration dedicated to the dreamiest dairy product humanity has created, where restaurants, chefs and local makers are invited to showcase their wares to hordes of cheese fans. What more do you need in life?

Back for its eighth year, the Say Cheese Festival has, naturally, had to adapt to current restrictions. That means this year you'll be enjoying the festival from the comfort of your own home.

The 2021 festival will now run over three days (October 15 to 17) and feature online cooking demonstrations, virtual cheese tastings and even a cheese toastie cook-off with some of Melbourne's top chefs.

Events on the festival line-up include a gruyere and cheddar confit garlic tart cookalong with Karen Martini (watch it for free or make the tart alongside Martini with a $40 recipe kit); a virtual Victorian cheese tasting with cheesemonger Anthony Femia (cheese tasting packs from $55); and a plant-based macaroni and cheese cookalong with vegan chef Simon Toohey (recipe kits $40).

The popular Griled Cheese Invitational is back for its fourth outing too, with some of Melbourne's top chefs competing for the crown of ultimate toastie master. This year you and your tastebuds can joing in at home, with cheese toastie packs available to 50 lucky participants – you'll even be able to vote for your favourite.

Head to Prahran Market's website for more info, event times and to book.