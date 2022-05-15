This year's blood moon is a total lunar eclipse – and it's the best one this century

'Blood moon' sounds like the title of a poorly produced horror film, but it's actually a phenomenon that occurs when Earth's moon is in a total lunar eclipse. And this year, it's happening on Monday, May 16.

A lunar eclipse is when the planes of the sun and the moon collide and the surface of the moon is fully illuminated – and what results is pretty damn spooky. Picture the moon slowly becoming obscured, and then being lit up in shades of white, brown, rust and red.

The red colours (hence the 'blood') are the result of sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere. As the light is bent, it is filtered and scattered – resulting in shorter wavelengths that are primarily orange or red. The pale face of the moon then turns an eerie copper colour, and it's truly a sight to behold.

While blood moons generally occur about twice a year, May 16 will be a total lunar eclipse that promises to be one of the spookiest this century – time to get those telescopes out!

