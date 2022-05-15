Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
Shutterstock
Shutterstock

See the blood moon total lunar eclipse

This year's blood moon is a total lunar eclipse – and it's the best one this century

Written by
Eliza Campbell
Advertising

'Blood moon' sounds like the title of a poorly produced horror film, but it's actually a phenomenon that occurs when Earth's moon is in a total lunar eclipse. And this year, it's happening on Monday, May 16.

A lunar eclipse is when the planes of the sun and the moon collide and the surface of the moon is fully illuminated – and what results is pretty damn spooky. Picture the moon slowly becoming obscured, and then being lit up in shades of white, brown, rust and red.

The red colours (hence the 'blood') are the result of sunlight passing through the Earth's atmosphere. As the light is bent, it is filtered and scattered – resulting in shorter wavelengths that are primarily orange or red. The pale face of the moon then turns an eerie copper colour, and it's truly a sight to behold. 

While blood moons generally occur about twice a year, May 16 will be a total lunar eclipse that promises to be one of the spookiest this century – time to get those telescopes out!

Looking for a good vantage point? These are the best places to see stars in Melbourne.

Want more space? These are the best observatories and planetariums in Melbourne.

Scienceworks Planetarium
Photograph: Supplied

Scienceworks Planetarium

  • Museums
  • Spotswood

With a 16m domed ceiling, reclining seats, a 7.1 surround sound system and a full-dome video projection, the Planetarium inside of Scienceworks is always a huge hit. On Friday nights, it transforms into an adults-only cinema, with films transporting viewers to outer space, coral reefs and black holes. There are two screenings a night, and you can enjoy a drink from the bar while taking in the planetary surroundings. 

Read more
Mount Burnett Observatory

Mount Burnett Observatory

  • Museums
  • Mount Burnett

Built in the '70s by Monash Uni for its Science Faculty, the Mount Burnett Observatory faced closure in 2011. Thankfully, a few members of the Astronomical Society Victoria banded together with a professional astronomer and saved it. Since then, it's enjoyed a new lease on life as a community astronomical observatory. Become a member or attend the observatory's public viewing nights, and sign your kids up for the Young Observers Group for junior astronomers. The observatory also hosts heaps of events, and you can keep up-to-date on them through the website

Read more
Advertising
Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria
Photograph: Supplied

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria

  • Things to do
  • Melbourne

Located in the heart of the Royal Botanic Gardens is a massive observatory that was built in 1863. While it was decommissioned in 1945, it has remained in use as an astronomical observatory. Stroll through the gardens then head over for science seminars or a tour that takes you through the history of astronomy in Melbourne.

Read more
Buy ticket
Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum
Photograph: Supplied

Ballarat Municipal Observatory and Museum

  • Things to do
  • Educational venues
  • Ballarat

With the financial support of pioneer James Oddie, who is often referred to as the father of Ballarat, this observatory opened its doors to the public in 1886. It's still open now more than a century later, and you can head to the observatory building to look through both modern and historical telescopes to see the planets and the stars. The site also features a 3D movie theatre, cafe, science shop and one of the most comprehensive collections of astronomical instruments in regional Australia. 

Read more
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.