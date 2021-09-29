Join Pride of our Footscray for one last spectacular evening of online drag bingo

Shortly after the first round of shutdowns were announced in early 2020, Pride of our Footscray brought us a livestreamed drag night – a way to celebrate pride inside. Since then, the bar and its drag queens have been hosting good old-fashioned drag bingo nights but updated for the online realm. After taking a break from the public events (they've been focusing on private bookings), the bar is back for one spectacular livestreamed drag bingo finale this October.

Self Bingolation will return for a last hurrah on Wednesday, October 6. Once again, queen Aurora Arsenic will be your host for the evening, providing an immeasurable amount of glitz and glamour via livestream. For those new to the world Self Bingolation, expect all the fun of drag bingo delivered in a safe, Brett Sutton-approved (probably) digital manner.

The event starts at 7.30pm, and winners will be showered with prizes like shout-outs, bar tabs (for future use), novelty items, screen time and pride.

Tickets start at a very reasonable price $10 for bingo and a show. If you've got the ability to support the show a little more, you can also opt to add a tip onto your ticket price (now's the time to be supporting Melbourne's artists, after all).

Pride of our Footscray has also started selling merch if you're a longtime fan. Self Bingolation's finale is happening Wednesday, October 6, with tickets available now.