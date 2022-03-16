Melbourne
Snipers Den

  1. Two men in full tactical gear standing in a paintball field.
    Photograph: Sniper's Den
  2. A man in full tactical gear standing in a paintball field.
    Photograph: Sniper's Den
Time Out says

Chuck on your tactical gear and hunt down your friends on a massive three-hectare paintball field

If you're after a fun outdoor activity to try with mates, what could be a better bonding experience than spending a day pelting each other with balls of paint? Just an hour southeast of Melbourne CBD is Sniper's Den, a three-hectare paintball field equipped to host everything from a casual hang with friends to large corporate events, birthdays and buck's parties. 

For $20 per person, each member of your party will receive a tournament-calibre paintball gun, a fog-free full-face mask, urban camo overalls and unlimited compressed air. And if you book in between Mondays and Fridays, you can take advantage of the $80 weekday special entitling you to all of that equipment plus 500 paintballs. Otherwise, you can buy a pod of 100 paintballs for $15 and also purchase extras like fingerless gloves or protective cups. 

There are five different areas to choose from, including the Courage Under Fire field, which simulates an urban combat environment; the 50 Piece Sup Air Tournament Field, which is the largest paintball field in Victoria; the Heaven and Hell field, designed for those who prefer playing with strategy over brute force; the Tactical Ops field, which offers challenging obstacles; and the Prison Break field, for the added challenge of navigating a prison wall. 

You must be 16 years of age or older to participate, and all players must be at a 0.00 BAC before playing. For more information and to book in for a session, head to the Sniper's Den website

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
455 Centre Dandenong Road
Moorabbin
Melbourne
3189
Contact:
snipersden.com.au
03 9551 6630
Opening hours:
Daily 9am-5pm
