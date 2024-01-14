Time Out says

Experience the very best of Parisian culture, without the plane ticket at this summer festival of French music, gastronomy and fashion

Calling all Francophiles: the biggest French music festival (outside of France, of course) and all-round posh picnic is coming back to Melbourne in 2024 with the biggest line-up to date. Ooh là là.

The aptly coined So Frenchy So Chic, an annual Parisian-inspired summer party, will be arriving back at the historic Werribee Park Mansion on Sunday, January 14, 2024. The event will bring French cheese, wine, music and all-round summer-picnic-by-the-Seine vibes to the luscious parklands in such a way that one would normally have to buy a pricey Euro plane ticket to experience.

This year's festival rendition will showcase a magnifique range of native French music stars, with a whole host of the nation's best and brightest talent making the big trip Down Under to perform their exclusive sets. You can expect to see the likes of Grammy-winning French psych-rockers La Femme, Gallic singer-songwriter Laure Briard, energetic hit French musician Malo’, and dynamic Parisian duo Kill the Pain.

In 2024, So Frenchy So Chic will also introduce a program of interactive workshops which are free of charge. Explore the world of wine in a masterclass with the ex-sommelier of France Soir, get creative with hands-on ceramic sessions, power through a 30-minute French language lesson, or compete for epic prizes in a grand pétanque tournament. Kids will also love the arts and crafts workshops, face painting, and magic and mime classes.

Entertainment aside, one of the best things about So Frenchy So Chic is spending the day drinking Champagne on the grass while nibbling Gallic treats. The all-day festival will play host to Melbourne’s finest French dining establishments including Frederic’s and L’Hotel Gitan.

Think haute cuisine in a relaxed setting, including (but not limited to) oysters, croque monsieur, steak frites sandwiches, ratatouille, almond duck liver parfait macarons, crêpes and chocolate éclairs. You can also pre-order cheese and charcuterie hampers, and wash it all down with a perfectly curated French wine and cocktail list, including Champagne Lanson, one of the oldest Champagne houses in the world.

So Frenchy So Chic is a chance to be your chicest self and you’ll want to step out in style for a shot at winning one of three prizes for best dressed of the day. The top three fashion icons will each win a Lanson Black Label Champagne Brut Magnum 1.5l.

Early bird tickets are $75 per person, and free for all kids under twelve years old. Groups of six can also score six tickets for the price of five, which means you'll only pay $62.50 per person. Those looking to really treat themselves can opt for the Première Pique-Nique, which are VIP tickets for groups of ten. These tickets are $199 per person and include a styled picnic decor (including fresh flowers, low wooden seats and cushions) two bottles of Lanson Champagne, two charcuterie hampers, two cheese hampers, and a market umbrella for shade. Sounds pretty good to us.

So Frenchy So Chic 2024 will announce its full festival program on December 1st. Get your early bird tickets here.