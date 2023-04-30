Sorrento Writers Festival

Time Out says

Australia's best wordsmiths will descend on the Mornington Peninsula for this not-for-profit literary festival

Gather by the sea, the sea or a four-day long festival where more than 100 of Australia’s best authors, playwrights, journalists and academics will descend on the coastal town of Sorrento on the Mornington Peninsula.

Running from April 27-30, the inaugural not-for-profit festival is an opportunity for writers, readers and the wider community to come together and celebrate the power of storytelling.

The brainchild of award-winning journalist, podcaster, former bookshop owner and festival director Corrie Perkin, the event will include a chance to meet authors, hear keynote speeches and panel discussions, listen to musical performances and partake in an en masse book club.

Among the line-up of wordsmiths and journalists, speakers and moderators, highlights include crime writer Jane Harper (The Dry), Booker Prize winner Tom Keneally (Schindler’s Ark), children’s favourites Sally Rippin and Graeme Base, as well as Barry Cassidy, Craig Silvey and many others.

You can expect to hear talks and panel discussions such as My Life as a Book: The Art of Writing Memoir with Hannie Rayson; Australian Fiction through First Nation Stories with Inala Cooper; Voice to Parliament – A Discussion; and a conversation with the American poet and novelist Honorée Fanonne Jeffers with Celia Hirsh.

A four-day pass includes access to more than 80 events for $299, with a ticket to one event costing $25. To book tickets and for more information, visit the website here.

