Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

South Side Festival

  • Things to do, Exhibitions
  • Around Frankston, Frankston
  • Recommended
  1. A drag queen sitting on a piano bar singing into a microphone.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
  2. A group of First Nations performers covered in traditional paint and holding greenery.
    Photograph:Yanni
    PreviousNext
    /3
  3. A band performing upon a converted ute.
    Photograph: Supplied
    PreviousNext
    /3
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

Discover the thriving arts and culture scene of Frankston at this nine-day festival of fantastical experiences

From May 6 to 15, venues and spaces across Frankston will come to life with more than 50  imaginative performances by nearly 230 artists. The program covers a wide array of contemporary art forms including theatre, live music, visual arts exhibitions, immersive experiences, installations, workshops, markets and everything in between.

The program is vast, but highlights include Circa's Peepshow, a show that combines the seductive nature of cabaret and peep shows with the fine acrobatic talent of the circus. Expect teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending, beguiling burlesque and devilishly precarious aerials. 

If you've ever wanted to try your hand at urban exploration, scratch that itch legally at the Frankston Generator installation at the Frankston Arts Centre. Visitors will go on a self-guided journey beneath the centre where they'll find a sprawling, three-level light installation with lighting fixtures, interactive video screens, a wind tunnel and a high-energy musical soundtrack. 

Learn about Indigenous culture through storytelling and original songs at Reckōning, a performance that has won four Melbourne Fringe awards. The performance fuses together aspects of Indigenous cultures from Aotearoa, New Zealand and Te Whēnua Moemoeā, Australia to tackle the subjects of racism and intergenerational trauma.

Tickets vary in price, and you can browse the full program and purchase your tickets through the South Side Festival website

Looking for more things to do while you're in this bayside oasis? Check out our local's guide to Frankston that includes breweries, street art and hidden natural wonders.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Address:
Around Frankston
Frankston
Melbourne
3199
Price:
Various

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.