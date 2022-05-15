Time Out says

Discover the thriving arts and culture scene of Frankston at this nine-day festival of fantastical experiences

From May 6 to 15, venues and spaces across Frankston will come to life with more than 50 imaginative performances by nearly 230 artists. The program covers a wide array of contemporary art forms including theatre, live music, visual arts exhibitions, immersive experiences, installations, workshops, markets and everything in between.

The program is vast, but highlights include Circa's Peepshow, a show that combines the seductive nature of cabaret and peep shows with the fine acrobatic talent of the circus. Expect teetering towers of balanced bodies, extreme bending, beguiling burlesque and devilishly precarious aerials.

If you've ever wanted to try your hand at urban exploration, scratch that itch legally at the Frankston Generator installation at the Frankston Arts Centre. Visitors will go on a self-guided journey beneath the centre where they'll find a sprawling, three-level light installation with lighting fixtures, interactive video screens, a wind tunnel and a high-energy musical soundtrack.

Learn about Indigenous culture through storytelling and original songs at Reckōning, a performance that has won four Melbourne Fringe awards. The performance fuses together aspects of Indigenous cultures from Aotearoa, New Zealand and Te Whēnua Moemoeā, Australia to tackle the subjects of racism and intergenerational trauma.

Tickets vary in price, and you can browse the full program and purchase your tickets through the South Side Festival website.

