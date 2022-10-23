Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Spring Flower Show

  • Things to do
  • David Jones, Melbourne
  1. A man in a check shirt stands in front of a large, leafy installation.
    Photograph: Supplied/AMPR Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. The inside of David Jones with a floral installation.
    Photograph: Supplied/AMPR Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A man looks at a fish tank filled with gold barramundi.
    Photograph: Supplied/AMPR Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A wall of little pot plants in a David Jones store.
    Photograph: Supplied/AMPR Group
    PreviousNext
    /4
Advertising

Time Out says

Head to the reimagined David Jones flagship to see 12 zero-waste installations inspired by natural wonders

It’s been 17 long years since David Jones last celebrated its Spring Flower Show in Melbourne, but the beloved floral showcase is finally back – with activist, designer and florist Joost Bakker creating a series of sustainable, zero-waste installations especially for the event.

The recently refurbished flagship on Bourke Street is currently playing host to this biophilic wonderland of fresh blooms, vegetation, tree trunks and natural oddities until October 23, with displays dotted throughout the store, windows and facade. 

The enormous task has been a year in the making for Bakker (whose family actually supplied David Jones with flowers for the annual show back in the ‘80s), and it’s his biggest creative project to date. All elements of the installations have been locally and ethically grown, bred and sourced from suppliers located just kilometres from Bakker’s farm, including oyster mushrooms, canopies of tulips, golden elm branches and yellow forsythia. The display even features real-life snails and a tank of rare golden barramundi.

“I want people to get excited about the beauty that surrounds us, to understand and feel like they’re immersed in an ecosystem where every single element is connected,” says Bakker. “I believe we need to transition into a world where we generate no waste and I think the David Jones Spring Flower Show will be a great example of how future floral installations can be designed.”

Upon completion of the show, all natural elements will be repurposed, replanted or composted. Tulip bulbs will be gifted to staff and customers to plant next spring, while the fish will be returned to their breeding program.

The Spring Flower Show is on public display until October 23, and will conclude with the introduction of bees on the store’s rooftop. For more information, head to the website.

Want a greener wardrobe? Shop these sustainable Melbourne fashion stores.

Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.davidjones.com/stores/whats-on-and-events
Address:
David Jones
294-312 Bourke St
Melbourne
3000
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

Advertising
You may also like

    Get us in your inbox

    Loading animation
    Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

    By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

    🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

    Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

    Time Out

    About us

    Contact us

    Time Out products

    Site map
    © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.