After a highly anticipated opening earlier this year, New Zealand steakhouse Botswana Butchery has been hard at work offering a range of luxurious dining experiences for Melburnians. Among them is this collaboration with leading Barossa winery, St Hallett, to create an exclusive matched four-course menu paired with a selection of shirazes.
The limited-edition menu is available from noon to 11pm from Mondays to Saturdays until December 18, and is priced at $180 for the coursed meal and $250 including the paired premium St Hallett wines. Dishes include venison tartare and grilled quail, and matched wines that were hand-picked by head winemaker Helen McCarthy, like the 2018 Old Block shiraz, 2019 Blackwell shiraz and 2019 Butcher's Cart shiraz.
To book, visit the Botswana Butchery website.