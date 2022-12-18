Melbourne
Timeout

St Hallett x Botswana Butchery Masters Series

  • Things to do, Food and drink
  • Botswana Butchery, Ashburton
A platter of roast quail next to a bottle and glass of wine.
Photograph: Supplied | Dialogue PR
Time Out says

Botswana Butchery has joined forces with St Hallett winery for a luxurious dining experience that's not to be missed

After a highly anticipated opening earlier this year, New Zealand steakhouse Botswana Butchery has been hard at work offering a range of luxurious dining experiences for Melburnians. Among them is this collaboration with leading Barossa winery, St Hallett, to create an exclusive matched four-course menu paired with a selection of shirazes. 

The limited-edition menu is available from noon to 11pm from Mondays to Saturdays until December 18, and is priced at $180 for the coursed meal and $250 including the paired premium St Hallett wines. Dishes include venison tartare and grilled quail, and matched wines that were hand-picked by head winemaker Helen McCarthy, like the 2018 Old Block shiraz, 2019 Blackwell shiraz and 2019 Butcher's Cart shiraz.

To book, visit the Botswana Butchery website

After your red meat fix? These are the best steakhouses in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
www.melbourne.botswanabutchery.com.au/whats-on/st-hallett-x-botswana-butchery-master-series-
Address:
Botswana Butchery
66 Flinders Lane
Melbourne
3000
Price:
from $180
Opening hours:
Mon-Sat, noon-11pm

Dates and times

