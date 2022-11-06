Melbourne
State Rose and Garden Show

  • Things to do, Fairs and festivals
  • Werribee Park, Werribee South
  1. A woman and small boy look closely at some pink roses.
    Photograph: Shawn Smits
  2. People wander through a colourful rose garden on a sunny day.
    Photograph: Shawn Smits
  3. A rose garden with umbrellas, wine barrels and people wandering around.
    Photograph: Shawn Smits
After a two-year hiatus, this annual flower festival returns – along with 5,000 roses in full bloom

Whether you’re a certified green thumb or gardening novice (or just someone who likes flowers, food trucks and free-flowing prosecco), there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the State Rose and Garden Show.

This two-day celebration of all things floral kicks off on November 5 at Werribee Park, with the manicured lawns playing host to gardening exhibits, plant stalls, free guided tours, workshops, live music and a sea of more than 5,000 roses. 

An impressive line-up of horticulturists and garden experts has been confirmed, with the likes of Melissa King, Vasili Kanidiadis, Millie Ross, and Craig Castree set to hit the stage to provide advice on topics such as what to grow, when to sow and how to make the most of your garden – no matter how big or small it may be. 

Other highlights include a breathtaking floral installation created by Rebecca Noble from LLB Florals and ​Kayla Moon of XX FLOS, plus a series of free, hands-on workshops covering everything from permaculture and posy making to beekeeping and seedling planting. There’s even a special area for the kids – the All Green Children’s Garden will feature sandpits, sensory elements and take-home buckets and spades.

And there’s no chance of going hungry or thirsty, either. A smorgasbord of sweet and savoury options will be available – including rose petal cannoli from the Cannoleria and rosé flavoured ice cream from Get Scooped – as well as sparkling wine from the Prosecco Van. You can also pre-order a delectable high tea picnic from the Refectory Parlour to enjoy out on the lawn or under a shady tree.

The show will take place on November 5 and 6 at Werribee Park. Entry is free, but you’re encouraged to make a gold coin donation to assist the Victorian State Rose Garden supporters with the upkeep of the garden. For more information, head to the website.

Love a vibrant floral display? These are the best places to see cherry blossoms in Melbourne.

Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
www.wyndham.vic.gov.au/staterosegardenshow
Address:
Werribee Park
Werribee Park
Werribee South
Melbourne
3030
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-4pm

Dates and times

