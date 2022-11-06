Time Out says

Whether you’re a certified green thumb or gardening novice (or just someone who likes flowers, food trucks and free-flowing prosecco), there’s something for everyone to enjoy at the State Rose and Garden Show.

This two-day celebration of all things floral kicks off on November 5 at Werribee Park, with the manicured lawns playing host to gardening exhibits, plant stalls, free guided tours, workshops, live music and a sea of more than 5,000 roses.

An impressive line-up of horticulturists and garden experts has been confirmed, with the likes of Melissa King, Vasili Kanidiadis, Millie Ross, and Craig Castree set to hit the stage to provide advice on topics such as what to grow, when to sow and how to make the most of your garden – no matter how big or small it may be.

Other highlights include a breathtaking floral installation created by Rebecca Noble from LLB Florals and ​Kayla Moon of XX FLOS, plus a series of free, hands-on workshops covering everything from permaculture and posy making to beekeeping and seedling planting. There’s even a special area for the kids – the All Green Children’s Garden will feature sandpits, sensory elements and take-home buckets and spades.

And there’s no chance of going hungry or thirsty, either. A smorgasbord of sweet and savoury options will be available – including rose petal cannoli from the Cannoleria and rosé flavoured ice cream from Get Scooped – as well as sparkling wine from the Prosecco Van. You can also pre-order a delectable high tea picnic from the Refectory Parlour to enjoy out on the lawn or under a shady tree.

The show will take place on November 5 and 6 at Werribee Park. Entry is free, but you’re encouraged to make a gold coin donation to assist the Victorian State Rose Garden supporters with the upkeep of the garden. For more information, head to the website.

