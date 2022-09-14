Cherry blossom season is fleeting, so make the most of it and plan a trip to see these beautiful blooms

There's a lot to love about spring, like planning a spring getaway, enjoying spring festivals and events and visiting one of Melbourne's many beautiful gardens to see spring flowers –especially cherry blossoms.

Cherry blossoms are a celebrated part of Japanese culture, and the Japanese celebrate the spring blossoms, known as sakura, by picnicking beneath the blossoming trees. The blooms are so beloved that they've become Japan's national flower, and they're seen as a symbol of renewal and hope.

Luckily for Melburnians, there are several places near our city where you can see blossoming cherry blossoms. We've rounded up our top picks below, so have a scroll and plan a trip to some of these spots – it'll be a perfect opportunity to capture some lovely photo memories, with the pretty blooms as the backdrop.

When do cherry blossoms bloom in Melbourne?

Cherry blossom season usually starts in the last week of September and runs until around the end of the first week of October. That means that there's only a two-week window for you to see these gorgeous blossoms; in this way, the flower embodies the ancient Buddhist wabi-sabi philosophy of appreciating beauty that is fleeting or impermanent.

"The cherry tree loses its leaves over autumn and goes dormant over winter, and in spring it produces the blossoms that are then pollinated by bees," says Krys Barker of CherryHill Orchards. "From the pollination, the blossom petals drop off and leave the ‘baby’ cherry. The cherry then grows bigger and redder to produce the cherry around mid-November. The cherries become ripe and ready for picking between November and January – then the cycle begins again.”

Are cherry blossoms always pink?

Contrary to popular belief, cherry blossoms don’t only come in pink but in all different colours, including white, yellow and green.