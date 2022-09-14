Melbourne
A couple walking through a field of cherry blossom trees.
Photograph: Kelly Hoinville Photography

The best places to see cherry blossoms near Melbourne

Cherry blossom season is fleeting, so make the most of it and plan a trip to see these beautiful blooms

Written by
Tracey Cheung
There's a lot to love about spring, like planning a spring getaway, enjoying spring festivals and events and visiting one of Melbourne's many beautiful gardens to see spring flowers –especially cherry blossoms. 

Cherry blossoms are a celebrated part of Japanese culture, and the Japanese celebrate the spring blossoms, known as sakura, by picnicking beneath the blossoming trees. The blooms are so beloved that they've become Japan's national flower, and they're seen as a symbol of renewal and hope.

Luckily for Melburnians, there are several places near our city where you can see blossoming cherry blossoms. We've rounded up our top picks below, so have a scroll and plan a trip to some of these spots – it'll be a perfect opportunity to capture some lovely photo memories, with the pretty blooms as the backdrop. 

When do cherry blossoms bloom in Melbourne?

Cherry blossom season usually starts in the last week of September and runs until around the end of the first week of October. That means that there's only a two-week window for you to see these gorgeous blossoms; in this way, the flower embodies the ancient Buddhist wabi-sabi philosophy of appreciating beauty that is fleeting or impermanent. 

"The cherry tree loses its leaves over autumn and goes dormant over winter, and in spring it produces the blossoms that are then pollinated by bees," says Krys Barker of CherryHill Orchards. "From the pollination, the blossom petals drop off and leave the ‘baby’ cherry. The cherry then grows bigger and redder to produce the cherry around mid-November. The cherries become ripe and ready for picking between November and January – then the cycle begins again.”

Are cherry blossoms always pink? 

Contrary to popular belief, cherry blossoms don’t only come in pink but in all different colours, including white, yellow and green. 

After more fair-weather experiences? Plan a spring getaway, or a journey to see other types of spring wildflowers bloom.

Where to see cherry blossoms near Melbourne

CherryHill Blossom Festival
Photograph: Kelly Hoinville Photography

CherryHill Blossom Festival

CherryHill Orchards has been growing some of Australia's finest cherries for eight decades now, and on top of being among the oldest and largest cherry orchards in the state, it's also home to Victoria's largest annual cherry blossom festival

Stroll through 35 hectares of cherry trees, rife with blossoms in the spring. You can pre-book a picture-perfect Posh Picnic or enjoy food from the food trucks among the pretty blooms while listening to live music.

For some added fun, partake in activities like candle-making and flower crown workshops, or educational bee workshops for the kids. If you fancy photography, you can try a walking photography workshop to capture the stunning visual feast of these cherry blossoms.

Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden
Photograph: Shutterstock

Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden

Pack a picnic basket and enjoy a relaxing, scenic day out on one of the lawns at Dandenong Ranges Botanic Garden. The 40-hectare garden is home to a colourful display of 15,000 rhododendrons, 12,000 azaleas, 3,000 camellias and 250,000 daffodils, as well as a stunning display of cherry and other spring blossoms.

After enjoying a stroll, you can enjoy refreshments at Café Vireya. There is also a Garden Explorer bus you can hop on for a 20-minute guided shuttle tour of the gorgeous grounds.

Blue Hills Cherry Blossom Show
Photograph: Tim Gouw

Blue Hills Cherry Blossom Show

For the first time ever, Blue Hills Berries and Cherries will be hosting its Cherry Blossom Show with a magical fairy theme. It's sure to delight the kids while you enjoy a picnic or a feed from the food trucks in the enchanting surroundings of the spectacular cherry blossoms.

Dress up as a fairy or an elf, play in the new fairy garden, interact with the roaming blossom fairy and watch your kids get their faces painted. With flower crowns and fairy wings available to purchase, the festival has gone all out to ensure your little ones will truly feel like a fairy in these magical surroundings. 

Read more
Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria
Photograph: CzJen

Royal Botanic Gardens Victoria

The Okamé cherry, which is a cross between the Fuji cherry and the Taiwan cherry, is in full bloom in Melbourne's Royal Botanic Gardens. You'll find them in the Bell Shed Bed on Central Lawn, and it's the only Okamé cherry in the garden's living collection and among the first of its cherry blossoms to flower. 

Another highlight is the magnolia denudata (lily tree) of the Southern China Collection. This particular species is believed to be the first magnolia cultivated around 4000 years ago, and its bright, creamy white flowers are considered a symbol of purity.

Read more
Banksia Park Cherry Grove
Photograph: Parks Victoria

Banksia Park Cherry Grove

Sit beneath the cherry tree groves in Banksia Park, which has a beautiful history and story dating back more than four decades. In February 1980, the Japanese government donated 100 flowering cherry trees to the people of Victoria to mark the visit of Japanese prime minister Masayoshi Ohira. 

Today, the trees are being maintained and cared for by a dedicated group of volunteers comprised of Japanese-born residents and Parks Victoria rangers. They ensure traditional pruning methods are used to guarantee beautiful blooms and that the trees are in optimal health. The species of the donated trees is the prunus serrulata, a species that's native to China, Japan, Korea and India. And best of all, Banksia Park is right next to the Heide Museum of Modern Art, so you can pop in for a visit after your stroll. 

Read more
The Garden at Broughton Hall
Photograph: Broughton Hall

The Garden at Broughton Hall

These breathtaking gardens located in West Gippsland were designed more than 25 years ago. Offering lush and tranquil views over the Tarago Reservoir, it's the perfect place to stop and appreciate the beauty of nature.

"Right through the middle of the garden and to the east, there's a cherry walk where you'll find the large cherry trees in full flower during the stunning spring season," says David Musker, the designer of this lavish garden. "We encourage visitors to bring picnics and have lunch under these fabulous trees celebrating the spring season."

Read more
