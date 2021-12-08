Listen to the sweet sounds of classical music while taking in the grandeur of the lush Werribee Mansion

This summer, you've been invited to explore the lush and historic Werribee Park and Mansion while listening to small string ensembles as part of Summer Strings in the City. Decompress from all of the holiday stress by taking a leisurely stroll through the park and gardens while enjoying a tasty lunch.

Relax while munching on a cheese plate and sipping on an Aperol spritz from the Refectory Parlour's Garden Terrace, or pre-book a picnic hamper that you can enjoy out on the grounds. Alternatively, you can settle in for a long lunch at Joseph's Dining at Lancemore Mansion Hotel, or enjoy a decadent afternoon tea on the lawn. If you plan to attend on a Sunday, you'll also have the opportunity to book high tea.

While there, you should take some time to explore the stunning interiors of the mansion with a self-guided tour. Summer is also when the Victoria State Rose Garden is in full bloom, so mosey on over to check out the 5,000 roses of various colours.

It's free to listen to the music and explore the grounds, and there is a small fee to tour the mansion. The sessions take place on various Saturdays and Sundays throughout December and January, and you can find the full list of dates below.