Time Out says

It's almost time to celebrate one more cycle around the sun at the Coburg Velodrome

Kick off 2024 with a bang at Sun Cycle, the New Year's Day celebration that takes place at Coburg Velodrome. Produced by WAT Artists, Untitled Group and Crown Ruler, Sun Cycle has announced a flaming line-up of headline acts for next year's birthday, including Erika de Casier, Overmono, Objekt, Jayda G and Midlife.

The day-long adventure on January 1, 2024, will boast an impressive program of international and local live acts spanning music genres like dance, jazz, soul, hip hop, electronic and beyond.

Spread across three stages: Body Heat, Inner Orbit and Simmer Down, this is your chance to herald in the new year while witnessing artists like Marcellus Pittman, Lady Shaka b2b Stev Zar, Maara, DJ Fart In The Club, Miss Kannina and Strange Interactions. The likes of Ben Fester, Kaylani, Wax'o Paradiso, Poli-Pearl and many more are also set to see in 2024 at the velodrome. For the full Sun Cycle line-up, visit the website here.

As well as bespoke stage offerings, there will be food from some of Melbourne's best venues, plus art experiences and installations.

You can register for pre-sale here with tickets going on sale on Monday, September 18 at 6pm AEST. General public tickets will be released on Tuesday, September 19 at 6pm AEST.

RECOMMENDED: