Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search

Sun Cycle NYD

  • Things to do
  • Coburg Velodrome, Coburg North
  1. picture of girls dancing at sun cycle festival
    Charlie Traynor
    PreviousNext
    /2
  2. A crowd gathered in front of a stage at an outdoor festival.
    Photograph: Chip Mooney
    PreviousNext
    /2
Buy ticket
Advertising

Time Out says

It's almost time to celebrate one more cycle around the sun at the Coburg Velodrome

Kick off 2024 with a bang at Sun Cycle, the New Year's Day celebration that takes place at Coburg Velodrome. Produced by WAT Artists, Untitled Group and Crown Ruler, Sun Cycle has announced a flaming line-up of headline acts for next year's birthday, including Erika de Casier, Overmono, Objekt, Jayda G and Midlife.

The day-long adventure on January 1, 2024, will boast an impressive program of international and local live acts spanning music genres like dance, jazz, soul, hip hop, electronic and beyond. 

Spread across three stages: Body Heat, Inner Orbit and Simmer Down, this is your chance to herald in the new year while witnessing artists like Marcellus Pittman, Lady Shaka b2b Stev Zar, Maara, DJ Fart In The Club, Miss Kannina and Strange Interactions. The likes of Ben Fester, Kaylani, Wax'o Paradiso, Poli-Pearl and many more are also set to see in 2024 at the velodrome. For the full Sun Cycle line-up, visit the website here.

As well as bespoke stage offerings, there will be food from some of Melbourne's best venues, plus art experiences and installations. 

You can register for pre-sale here with tickets going on sale on Monday, September 18 at 6pm AEST. General public tickets will be released on Tuesday, September 19 at 6pm AEST. 

RECOMMENDED: 

Saffron Swire
Written by
Saffron Swire

Details

Event website:
www.suncyclenyd.com.au/
Address:
Coburg Velodrome
30 Charles Street
Coburg North
Melbourne
3058
Price:
from $130
Opening hours:
noon-10pm

Dates and times

Buy
Advertising
You may also like
You may also like

Get us in your inbox

Loading animation
Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

Time Out

About us

Contact us

Time Out products

Site map
© 2023 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.