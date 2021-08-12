Melbourne
Matthew McConaughey with Wild Turkey
Photograph: All-Pro Reels/Wikimedia Commons

Take part in a virtual whiskey tasting with Matthew McConaughey

Feel alright, alright, alright with Wild Turkey's free tour that's available to access anytime

Written by
Rushani Epa
Things Academy Award and Golden Globe winning actor Matthew McConaughey is known for: saying “alright, alright, alright”, not losing a girl in ten days, and being the king of both fluffy romcoms and intense dramas. What he’s lesser known for? Being the creative director of American bourbon brand Wild Turkey.

The team at Wild Turkey are putting on a free virtual whiskey tasting and the distillery’s very own CD McConaughey is set to make a brief (albeit pre-recorded) appearance. 

So what do you need to do in order to get involved? Well, you’ll either need an Android phone with the Google Assistant app, a Google Home or Amazon Alexa. Then, announce the magic words to your device – for Google, it’s “Hey Google, talk to Wild Turkey Tasting” and for Alexa it’s “Alexa, enable Wild Turkey Tasting”. After that, let your system guide you.

The tour is predominantly guided by father and son duo (and master distillers), Jimmy and Eddie Russell, who guide listeners through a curated collection of their Wild Turkey whiskies: Wild Turkey 101, Longbranch, Rare Breed and Kentucky Spirit. You’ll not only learn about the different styles of Wild Turkey whiskey, but also about the distilling process, the palate, glassware, and more from the masters themselves. 

You’ll even get the chance to ask questions like “tell me a fun fact about whiskey” and the tour can be accessed at any time. 

You’ll need to have your own Wild Turkey on hand for the full experience, like the Wild Turkey 101, Longbranch, Rare Breed and Kentucky Spirit. If you don’t have all four Wild Turkey products, there is also a general whiskey tasting option.

Follow it up with one of the best online escape rooms.

