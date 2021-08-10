Bring the fun of an escape room into your home with 'A Most Mysterious Convention,' the latest release by Brisbane escape room company Arcadium Adventures. After you place your order online, a mysterious manila envelope sealed with wax will arrive on your doorstep. Inside, you’ll find materials from the Annual Mystery Convention known as ArcanaCon including instructions on how to uncover a secret message. For those who don't like waiting for mail to arrive, the escape room is also available for instant download online.
Since everything changed in 2020, congregating together, getting hectic, sweaty and sweary while running around breathlessly in a locked room seemed like a really bad idea. Which should tank the entire concept of a high-stakes escape room, right?
Wrong. Turns out everyone’s favourite panic-inducing entertainment made the switch to digital too. The rapidly expanding at-home take on the escape room genre comes in many forms. Some will have you interacting with an actual actor on a video call, some are glorified surveys and others are a bit more video game-like.
Here are a few of our faves to keep you screaming for more clues/time/chill while you're stuck at home.