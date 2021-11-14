Housed in a former bank building, this sleek new all-day eatery boasts an open-air laneway beer garden

More than a century ago, this Lygon Street building was home to the State Savings Bank of Victoria. While the bank is no more and today, it is home to Teller, a modern-day pub offering and bar, and the grand red brick façade of the former bank building remains.

There are a variety of seating options, including the indoor area, outdoor dining on the sidewalk and a new beer garden in the laneway beside the building. This bistro is perfect for date night, business lunches and soaking up the sun with a few mates and any four-legged pals.

The menu, which has a variety of contemporary dishes and fancy takes on humble pub classics, features dishes like cured ocean trout with cucumber, dill and crème fraiche and a truffle ricotta gnocchi with parmesan cream and spring vegetables.

On the drinks menu, you can expect a variety of local and independent beers on tap and wines from small producers. There are also a number of bespoke cocktails that pay homage to the building's heritage, like the 'Who Shot the Bank Teller', made with Bloody shiraz gin, and the 'Vault', made with whisky and sweet vermouth.