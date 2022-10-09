Melbourne
Timeout

Tesselaar Tulip Festival

  • The Tulip Farm, Melbourne
  1. A couple standing in a field of tulips.
    Photograph: Tesselaar Tulip Farm
  2. Tesselaar Tulip Farm, Silvan
    Photograph: Supplied
Catch the spring blooms at this famous tulip festival in regional Victoria

Spring flowers are the perfect antidote to a long, chilly winter, and thanks to the return of the Tesselaar Tulip Festival, you'll be able to get them in spades. Now in its 67th year, the festival has become a destination for Victorians from far and wide, attracting around 100,000 visitors each season. 

This year, the four-week festival will run daily from September 10 to October 9, with the added fun of themed weeks and weekends. Learn about Turkish, Irish and Dutch culture across three dedicated weekends, treat the tots to a day of adventure during the two children's weeks, and eat, drink and be merry during the food, wine and jazz weekend. You can find the full schedule of events here

You can also enjoy daily live entertainment, children's activities, delicious global cuisine, a variety of market stalls and, of course, countless photo opportunities. Tickets will be on sale soon, so watch this space or keep an eye on the Tesselaar website.

Want the blooms to come to you? Here are the best flower delivery services in Melbourne.

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier

Details

Event website:
tulipfestival.com.au/
Address:
The Tulip Farm
357 Monbulk Rd
Silvan
3795
Price:
$0-$28
Opening hours:
10am-5pm

Dates and times

