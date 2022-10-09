Time Out says

Spring flowers are the perfect antidote to a long, chilly winter, and thanks to the return of the Tesselaar Tulip Festival, you'll be able to get them in spades. Now in its 67th year, the festival has become a destination for Victorians from far and wide, attracting around 100,000 visitors each season.

This year, the four-week festival will run daily from September 10 to October 9, with the added fun of themed weeks and weekends. Learn about Turkish, Irish and Dutch culture across three dedicated weekends, treat the tots to a day of adventure during the two children's weeks, and eat, drink and be merry during the food, wine and jazz weekend. You can find the full schedule of events here.

You can also enjoy daily live entertainment, children's activities, delicious global cuisine, a variety of market stalls and, of course, countless photo opportunities. Tickets will be on sale soon, so watch this space or keep an eye on the Tesselaar website.

