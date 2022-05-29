The best pubs for watching the State of Origin match

See the NSW Blues take on the QLD Maroons on the big screen, with a pint in hand

Also known as Australian sport's greatest rivalry, the State of Origin is the NRL's annual series of three matches between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons. The sell-out games are often nail-biters, and in the rivalry's 40-series history, QLD has taken home 22 shields compared to 16 by NSW.

This year, the three games take place on June 8, June 26 and June 13. While you can definitely catch the action from home, these local pubs will be playing all three games live and loud on the big screen. Rally the mates, book a table and prepare to catch the NRL's best of the best.

Prefer AFL? We've rounded up the dates for every Melbourne game here.