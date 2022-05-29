Melbourne
Two men on the NSW Blues rugby team on the field.
Photograph: Jacqueline Macou

The best pubs for watching the State of Origin match

See the NSW Blues take on the QLD Maroons on the big screen, with a pint in hand

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Also known as Australian sport's greatest rivalry, the State of Origin is the NRL's annual series of three matches between the New South Wales Blues and the Queensland Maroons. The sell-out games are often nail-biters, and in the rivalry's 40-series history, QLD has taken home 22 shields compared to 16 by NSW.

This year, the three games take place on June 8, June 26 and June 13. While you can definitely catch the action from home, these local pubs will be playing all three games live and loud on the big screen. Rally the mates, book a table and prepare to catch the NRL's best of the best. 

Prefer AFL? We've rounded up the dates for every Melbourne game here.

Hawthorn Hotel

Hawthorn Hotel

  • Bars
  • Hawthorn

The low-key interior of the Hawthorn Hotel belies the popularity of this pub, a favoured haunt of uni students and locals. The menu is trad-pub, but the wine list offers a well-curated array of Australian and NZ varieties. Book a table here.

Read more
Book online
Harlow

Harlow

  • Bars
  • Pubs
  • Richmond

What was once Richmond's old and crumbling Great Britain Hotel is now Harlow: an old-school pub with new-school sensibilities. Harlow has a music-inspired cocktail list – divided into 'hip hop', 'pop' and 'heavy metal' concoctions – and the modern pub menu features snacks such as crab doughnuts, Jack and Coke pork ribs and a snack-pack kebab. Book a table here

Read more
Prince Alfred Hotel

Prince Alfred Hotel

  • Bars
  • Port Melbourne

Established in 1867, the renovated and restored Prince Alfred Hotel balances the comfort and charm of a traditional local pub with the energy of quality live entertainment and a dining experience that reflects Melbourne’s sophisticated modern palate. Book a table here.

Read more
Book online
P.J. O'Brien's

P.J. O'Brien's

  • Bars
  • Southbank

One of Melbourne's premier Irish pubs, you'll find the walls splashed with Irish paraphernalia, suspended TV screens playing the rugby, live music, traditional Irish grub and of course, the beloved Irish beverage – Guinness. Book a table for an early dinner here and stay to watch the game. 

Read more
Book online
The Exchange Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Exchange Hotel

  • Bars
  • Port Melbourne

This joint is a rather minimalist affair with decor so white and clean you could mistake if for a surgery – were you not sitting amongst a crowd of parma enthusiasts. If you're keen to sink some icy cold beers and bar bites while watching the game, book a table here.

Read more
The Swan Hotel

The Swan Hotel

  • Bars
  • Richmond

Head to the Swan to enjoy the game live and loud on the big screen while sinking $15 jugs of Mountain Goat throughout each game. Bookings are essential and can be made here.

Read more
Book online
Great Northern Hotel

Great Northern Hotel

  • Bars
  • Carlton North

Tucked away in the Inner North, this sprawling sports pub has a well-earned reputation as the premier destination for locals and visitors alike to watch the game. The main dining area can feel like mission control during the crossover between dinnertime and the match, thanks to a massive, wall-spanning screen. Bodies spring up to roar success, while groans of despair rumble under the celebrations. Book a table here

Read more
The Victoria Hotel
Photograph: Supplied

The Victoria Hotel

  • Hotels
  • Melbourne
  • price 1 of 4

A historic Melbourne landmark dating back to the late 1800s, the Victoria Hotel is now under the Rydges umbrella. An onsite bar, restaurant, fitness centre, plunge pool, spa and sauna make this 3.5-star property an incredible find, considering its highly sought-after Little Collins Street location. Book your spot here.

Read more
Check prices
