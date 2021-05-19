Hear anonymous, real-life tales from the middle of the night in the Nightline

It’s late. The world is asleep – but you’re not. The Nightline has recorded hundreds of late-night musings (recorded between midnight and 6am) from Melburnians over the last year and is presenting them as an underground listening club for Rising.

Located in Smythe Lane, the Nightline lets you listen to these anonymous messages via an old school rotary telephone – expect to hear from truckies to late-night workers and those wanting to confess their love. While the recordings you'll hear were all recorded between midnight and 6am, bookings for The Nightline event happening during Rising can be made for between 6pm and 1am, depending on the date. The work has been created by audio-theatre maker Roslyn Oades and sound artist Bob Scott, who first put the call out (pun intended) for late-night messages last year.