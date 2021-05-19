Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right The Nightline

The Nightline

Things to do Smythe Lane , Melbourne Friday May 28 2021 - Sunday June 6 2021
A woman in a blue dress stands half lit in a dark room. The room is filled with tables that have lamps on them
Photograph: Joshua Morris
Hear anonymous, real-life tales from the middle of the night in the Nightline

It’s late. The world is asleep – but you’re not. The Nightline has recorded hundreds of late-night musings (recorded between midnight and 6am) from Melburnians over the last year and is presenting them as an underground listening club for Rising.

Located in Smythe Lane, the Nightline lets you listen to these anonymous messages via an old school rotary telephone – expect to hear from truckies to late-night workers and those wanting to confess their love. While the recordings you'll hear were all recorded between midnight and 6am, bookings for The Nightline event happening during Rising can be made for between 6pm and 1am, depending on the date. The work has been created by audio-theatre maker Roslyn Oades and sound artist Bob Scott, who first put the call out (pun intended) for late-night messages last year. 

Details
Event website: https://rising.melbourne/festival-program/the-nightline
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Smythe Lane
Address: Smythe Lane
Melbourne
3000
Price: $18-$20

Dates And Times
