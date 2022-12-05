This CBD hotel is transforming two of its rooms into festive winter wonderlands

We sadly don't get to experience a picture-perfect white Christmas like our friends in the Northern Hemisphere, so last year the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne turned one of its rooms into a cosy winter wonderland. It was so popular that this time around, the CBD hotel has decided to give not one but two of its rooms a signature Christmassy makeover.

Choose between the white Christmas-themed room, which is complete with cosy furnishings like an electronic fireplace and sheepskin rugs, or the Santa's Workshop-themed room, which is replete with rainbow fairy lights, twinkling wall confetti and kitschy-yet-sentimental décor like giant nutcrackers. The rooms were created in collaboration with Ugg Express, so you'll also be provided with a pair of the brand's plush slippers to slide on during your stay. If you fall in love with them, they'll be available for purchase at a 15 per cent discount.

Settle in with a hot chocolate and one of DoubleTree's signature gooey chocolate chip cookies and watch as the sun sets over Flinders Street Station. And if you've been bursting to let Santa know what you want for Christmas, during your stay you can write a letter to the man in red and pop it into the provided miniature Australia Post mailbox.

The package, which starts at $410 per night, is available from November 1 to January 10 and also includes complimentary parking and breakfast for two. For more information and to book, call the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne on 03 9654 6888 (Ext 4).

Looking for more ways to be festive in the city? Check out our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.