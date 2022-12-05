Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
  1. A pair of Ugg boots by a fake fireplace and Christmas tree.
    Photograph: Supplied | Hilton
    PreviousNext
    /4
  2. An array of stockings against a window. in a hotel room.
    Photograph: Supplied | Hilton
    PreviousNext
    /4
  3. A Christmas-themed room at a hotel.
    Photograph: Supplied | DoubleTree Hilton Melbourne
    PreviousNext
    /4
  4. A Christmas-themed room at a hotel.
    Photograph: Supplied | DoubleTree Hilton Melbourne
    PreviousNext
    /4

This CBD hotel is transforming two of its rooms into festive winter wonderlands

Live out your Hallmark movie dreams with a cosy, Christmassy staycation

Adena Maier
Written by
Adena Maier
Advertising

We sadly don't get to experience a picture-perfect white Christmas like our friends in the Northern Hemisphere, so last year the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne turned one of its rooms into a cosy winter wonderland. It was so popular that this time around, the CBD hotel has decided to give not one but two of its rooms a signature Christmassy makeover. 

Choose between the white Christmas-themed room, which is complete with cosy furnishings like an electronic fireplace and sheepskin rugs, or the Santa's Workshop-themed room, which is replete with rainbow fairy lights, twinkling wall confetti and kitschy-yet-sentimental décor like giant nutcrackers. The rooms were created in collaboration with Ugg Express, so you'll also be provided with a pair of the brand's plush slippers to slide on during your stay. If you fall in love with them, they'll be available for purchase at a 15 per cent discount. 

Settle in with a hot chocolate and one of DoubleTree's signature gooey chocolate chip cookies and watch as the sun sets over Flinders Street Station. And if you've been bursting to let Santa know what you want for Christmas, during your stay you can write a letter to the man in red and pop it into the provided miniature Australia Post mailbox. 

The package, which starts at $410 per night, is available from November 1 to January 10 and also includes complimentary parking and breakfast for two. For more information and to book, call the DoubleTree by Hilton Melbourne on 03 9654 6888 (Ext 4). 

Looking for more ways to be festive in the city? Check out our guide to celebrating Christmas in Melbourne.

Recommended

    More on Christmas

      You may also like
        Advertising

        Get us in your inbox

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

        Time Out

        About us

        Contact us

        Time Out products

        Site map
        © 2022 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.

        The best things in life are free.

        Get our free newsletter – it’s great.

        Loading animation
        Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

        By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

        🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

        Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!