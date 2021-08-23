Melbourne
  • EN
Popular citiesBrowse all cities
  • English
Timeout

Get us in your inbox

By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

Search
The clay kit which includes clay, tools and instructions.
Photograph: Céramiques

This Melbourne ceramics studio is delivering at-home pottery kits

You’ll receive 5kg of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home

https://media.timeout.com/images/105798439/image.jpg
Written by
Rebecca Russo
Advertising

If Netflix isn’t really appeasing you and you’ve run out of yeast for baking, might we suggest a new hobby? Melbourne ceramic studio Céramiques (located in Elsternwick and Camberwell) is helping Melburnians stay entertained with its own at-home clay and tool kit.

You’ll receive five kilos of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home. The Céramiques team have also set up a “clay time” Instagram account with short tutorials on building from home and you'll have access to all-day DM support. You'll be able to make functional mugs, jugs, bowls and more from home. Packs cost $99 with free shipping Australia-wide. 

Once you’ve built your item, the Céramiques team will also try and help you get it fired in their kiln with a pick-up and drop-off service. 

Head on over to the Céramique's Claytime website to purchase your pack and check out the team’s Instagram account for pottery inspo. 

If you want a DIY project you can eat, try these at-home meal kits.

Looking for more at-home activities?

Lockdown hobbies that you’ll actually stick to
Photograph: Cottonbro

Lockdown hobbies that you’ll actually stick to

  • Things to do

During lockdowns one through four, who among us didn't ambitiously attempt to take on several new hobbies that we ended up letting fall to the wayside? But don't lose hope; lockdown five could be your chance to find something that actually sticks. Here are five hobbies that we tried out and have kept up with. The best part? Some of them are completely free. 

Read more
Show moreLoading animation
Recommended
    You may also like
      Advertising

      Get us in your inbox

      Loading animation
      Déjà vu! We already have this email. Try another?

      By entering your email address you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy and consent to receive emails from Time Out about news, events, offers and partner promotions.

      🙌 Awesome, you're subscribed!

      Thanks for subscribing! Look out for your first newsletter in your inbox soon!

      Time Out

      About us

      Contact us

      Time Out products

      Site map
      © 2021 Time Out England Limited and affiliated companies owned by Time Out Group Plc. All rights reserved. Time Out is a registered trademark of Time Out Digital Limited.