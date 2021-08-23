During lockdowns one through four, who among us didn't ambitiously attempt to take on several new hobbies that we ended up letting fall to the wayside? But don't lose hope; lockdown five could be your chance to find something that actually sticks. Here are five hobbies that we tried out and have kept up with. The best part? Some of them are completely free.
If Netflix isn’t really appeasing you and you’ve run out of yeast for baking, might we suggest a new hobby? Melbourne ceramic studio Céramiques (located in Elsternwick and Camberwell) is helping Melburnians stay entertained with its own at-home clay and tool kit.
You’ll receive five kilos of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home. The Céramiques team have also set up a “clay time” Instagram account with short tutorials on building from home and you'll have access to all-day DM support. You'll be able to make functional mugs, jugs, bowls and more from home. Packs cost $99 with free shipping Australia-wide.
Once you’ve built your item, the Céramiques team will also try and help you get it fired in their kiln with a pick-up and drop-off service.
Head on over to the Céramique's Claytime website to purchase your pack and check out the team’s Instagram account for pottery inspo.