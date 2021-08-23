You’ll receive 5kg of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home

If Netflix isn’t really appeasing you and you’ve run out of yeast for baking, might we suggest a new hobby? Melbourne ceramic studio Céramiques (located in Elsternwick and Camberwell) is helping Melburnians stay entertained with its own at-home clay and tool kit.

You’ll receive five kilos of hand-building clay and all the tools you’ll need to work it from home. The Céramiques team have also set up a “clay time” Instagram account with short tutorials on building from home and you'll have access to all-day DM support. You'll be able to make functional mugs, jugs, bowls and more from home. Packs cost $99 with free shipping Australia-wide.

Once you’ve built your item, the Céramiques team will also try and help you get it fired in their kiln with a pick-up and drop-off service.

Head on over to the Céramique's Claytime website to purchase your pack and check out the team’s Instagram account for pottery inspo.