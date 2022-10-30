Melbourne
Three Day Clay Market

  • Things to do, Markets
  • East Brunswick Village, Brunswick East
A collection of quirky ceramics and vases (one with a long-stem tulip) against a blue backdrop.
Photograph: Supplied/Three Day Clay Market
Time Out says

Celebrate Melbourne’s local clay and ceramics community at this market showcase

It’s time to fire up the kiln because the Three Day Clay Market is officially happening on October 29 and 30.

Three Day Clay – established in 2019 by a group of ceramicists with the aim to connect Melbourne’s local clay community – has partnered with Craft Victoria for this curated event, which will be held in the new East Brunswick Village showrooms. The line-up of artists showcasing their wares includes Benna Co, Csongvay Blackwood, Ghostwares, Alison Frith and Dawn Vachon, as well as emerging crafters like At The Table, Lucy Tolan and Hilary Green.

Whether you’ve never rolled, joined or carved a piece of clay in your life, or are well-versed in all forms of ceramics, there is something for everyone to admire at the two-day event. And if you’re keen to bring home a little souvenir, consider this a wonderful opportunity to get your hands on a one-off or limited edition piece. 

The Three Day Clay Market runs from 10am-3pm on October 29 and 30. For more information, head to the website.

Love hitting up a good market? These are Melbourne’s best art, craft and design markets.

Written by
Leah Glynn

Details

Event website:
threedayclay.com/
Address:
East Brunswick Village
127-149 Nicholson St
Brunswick East
Melbourne
3047
Price:
Free
Opening hours:
10am-3pm

Dates and times

