It’s time to fire up the kiln because the Three Day Clay Market is officially happening on October 29 and 30.

Three Day Clay – established in 2019 by a group of ceramicists with the aim to connect Melbourne’s local clay community – has partnered with Craft Victoria for this curated event, which will be held in the new East Brunswick Village showrooms. The line-up of artists showcasing their wares includes Benna Co, Csongvay Blackwood, Ghostwares, Alison Frith and Dawn Vachon, as well as emerging crafters like At The Table, Lucy Tolan and Hilary Green.

Whether you’ve never rolled, joined or carved a piece of clay in your life, or are well-versed in all forms of ceramics, there is something for everyone to admire at the two-day event. And if you’re keen to bring home a little souvenir, consider this a wonderful opportunity to get your hands on a one-off or limited edition piece.

The Three Day Clay Market runs from 10am-3pm on October 29 and 30. For more information, head to the website.

