If you're a '90s baby, let's forget about the fact that you're pushing 30 and that kids born in 2004 are now old enough to drink. Instead, pretend you're back in the naughty nineties by heading over to the Throwback Lounge, a retro pop-up cropping up in the District Docklands from August 5 to 28.

It'll be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday to dish up childhood memories with a side of cereal. That's right ⁠— inside, you'll find a stunning custom cereal bar with more than 30 cereals from around the world. And look, as much as we love crunchy nut or coco pops, the Australian stuff just doesn't cut it compared to the sugary morsels from America that are basically desserts masquerading as breakfast.

You can choose between kids' sizes, single-scoop bowls or unlimited all-you-can-eat cereal for $39 per person. Be sure to leave some room for the other '90s snacks on offer, including pop-tarts, mac and cheese, spaghetti jaffles and hot pockets. To recover from your inevitable food coma and sugar high, you can pop a squat in the video game lounge and try to beat the high score in Daytona, Mario Kart, Initial D and Street Fighter.

Throughout the month, the lounge will also host events like sneaker paint and sip sessions, a celebrity e-games live stream, a daytime '90s-themed music festival and a dance crew showcase. For more information and to see the full schedule of events, head to the Ego Expo website.

