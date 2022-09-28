Time Out Food & Drink Awards 2022: People's Choice

It turns out the inhabitants of Time Out HQ weren’t the only ones in thrall to the charms of Gimlet. You’ve voted the upmarket bistro of our dreams as your number one Melbourne
restaurant, and we couldn’t be more thrilled. Andrew McConnell has triumphed over the deprivations of the Covid era with a thrilling recreation of the glittering age of excess. We defy anyone to step inside and not be transported by the Art Deco spectacle that savvily combines occasion dining with a broad appeal. Snack at the bar or settle in for the full multi-course monty; either way you’re going to have the time of your life.
Who said democracy was under threat? Time Out’s People’s Choice Awards this year invited
readers to select their favourite restaurant, bar, pub and café, and the votes are in. We’re
calling it an all-round win for Melbourne – and evidence that our audience is in possession
of excellent taste too. Kudos!