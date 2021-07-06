Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Treasures of the Natural World

Treasures of the Natural World

Things to do, Exhibitions Melbourne Museum , Carlton Until Friday December 31 2021
Recommended
Treasures of the Natural World Melbourne Museum
1/5
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied
Treasures of the Natural World Melbourne Museum
2/5
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied
Treasures of the Natural World Melbourne Museum
3/5
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied
Treasures of the Natural World Melbourne Museum
4/5
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied
Treasures of the Natural World Melbourne Museum
5/5
Photograph: Eugene Hyland/Supplied
Buy tickets

Time Out says

Extraordinary treasures from London’s Natural History Museum have landed in Melbourne

We currently can't make it to London to see the city’s most impressive museum. But don’t stress. Some of the Natural History Museum’s oldest, rarest and strangest items now are in Melbourne.

Treasures of the Natural World features 200+ items from the Natural History Museum’s enormous (and world-famous) collection. Every item holds some kind of significance within our understanding of the natural world. 

There are objects from the personal collection of Charles Darwin including extinct animals (a massive sabre-toothed cat is a highlight) as well as the world's biggest butterfly. Melbourne Museum will also be including the addition of First Peoples narratives, acknowledging the complex history of some of these items and the vast knowledge of First Peoples. 

Treasures of the Natural World is now open at Melbourne Museum. Tickets are on sale right now.

Details
Event website: https://museumsvictoria.com.au/melbournemuseum/whats-on/treasures-of-the-natural-world/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Melbourne Museum
Address: 11 Nicholson St
Carlton
Melbourne
3053
Price: $15-$29

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers