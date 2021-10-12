For one weekend only, the chefs of Terror Twilight and Meatmaiden are joining forces to bring you an epic meat-based menu

Two heads are better than one, and it's fair to assume the same about two of Melbourne's best head chefs collaborating to make an epic menu. Chef Dale Kemp of Terror Twilight and his mate Tom Johnson, the executive chef of Meatmaiden, are joining forces this weekend to bring you 'Two Mates Meat.'

This Saturday and Sunday, chow down on sandwiches filled with fried dry-aged rib eye and 20-hour hot smoked brisket. All of the meat is from the legends at O'Connor Beef, a family-run business specialising in high-quality and pasture-fed beef. Amp up the experience and make your meal a 'surf and turf' by adding a side of lobster mac and cheese croquettes and cocktail sauce.

Vegos, don't fret: there's a crispy eggplant schnitzel sanga with smoked tomato and provolone. And if you feel like a cheeky cold one to start to your day, grab a freshly poured Mint Julep garnished with lime.

If you're thinking this bougie menu is going to empty your wallet, rest assured that each item is $20 or less. The menu is available at Terror Twilight this weekend only from 10.30am until 2.30pm or when items are sold out. You can either call ahead and pre-order on the day, or swing by at your convenience to order and pick up.