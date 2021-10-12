Worldwide icon-chevron-right South Pacific icon-chevron-right Australia icon-chevron-right Melbourne icon-chevron-right Two Mates Meat

Two Mates Meat

Things to do, Food and drink Terror Twilight , Collingwood Saturday October 16 2021 - Sunday October 17 2021
A rib-eye, smoked buffalo and salsa verde sandwich.
1/4
Photograph: Supplied
A man holding three halved sandwiche that have meat and schnitzel.
2/4
Photograph: Supplied
A mint julep cocktail in a plastic cup with mint leaves, a slice of lime and a paper straw.
3/4
Photograph: Supplied
Two men sitting in a booth. They are the head chefs of Terror Twilight and Meatmaiden.
4/4
Photograph: Supplied

Time Out says

For one weekend only, the chefs of Terror Twilight and Meatmaiden are joining forces to bring you an epic meat-based menu

Two heads are better than one, and it's fair to assume the same about two of Melbourne's best head chefs collaborating to make an epic menu. Chef Dale Kemp of Terror Twilight and his mate Tom Johnson, the executive chef of Meatmaiden, are joining forces this weekend to bring you 'Two Mates Meat.' 

This Saturday and Sunday, chow down on sandwiches filled with fried dry-aged rib eye and 20-hour hot smoked brisket. All of the meat is from the legends at O'Connor Beef, a family-run business specialising in high-quality and pasture-fed beef. Amp up the experience and make your meal a 'surf and turf' by adding a side of lobster mac and cheese croquettes and cocktail sauce. 

Vegos, don't fret: there's a crispy eggplant schnitzel sanga with smoked tomato and provolone. And if you feel like a cheeky cold one to start to your day, grab a freshly poured Mint Julep garnished with lime. 

If you're thinking this bougie menu is going to empty your wallet, rest assured that each item is $20 or less. The menu is available at Terror Twilight this weekend only from 10.30am until 2.30pm or when items are sold out. You can either call ahead and pre-order on the day, or swing by at your convenience to order and pick up. 

Details
Event website: https://terrortwilight.com.au/
Static map showing venue location
Venue name: Terror Twilight
Address: 11-13 Johnston St
Collingwood
3066

Dates And Times
You may also like
    Best selling Time Out Offers