Once the sun has set, you can settle in for a surf flick and listen to the crashing of waves around you

Head over to Urbnsurf for its first-ever outdoor cinema series arriving just in time for summer. Every Friday and Saturday from November 26 until December 11, the big screen will be showing a different surf flick.

From 2pm, food and drink will be served up by Gage Roads Brewing Co and Three Blue Ducks. Live music will kick off at 6pm, so grab a cold tinnie and relax poolside while you wait for the sun to go down. The film will begin around 8.30pm once the sun has set, and waves will continue to pump through the park throughout the evening, helping to set the mood for the aquatic flicks.

You can look forward to films like Girls Can't Surf, Andy Irons - Kissed By God, Point Break and The Endless Summer. Tickets are $30 for the general public and $20 for Urbnsurf members, and you can find more information on the Urbnsurf website.