Use your sleuthing skills in this thrilling trilogy of online adventures

You and your friends can investigate a missing person case, solve an art heist or try and infiltrate a secret society

Written by
Adena Maier
Starting on September 23, you and up to five of your friends can take part in the immersive online experience Isklander, which is equal parts film, escape room and scavenger hunt. Brought to you by immersive entertainment company Swamp Motel, this adventure has been hugely popular in the UK and US and is a great way for Australians to have fun and stay connected with their friends and family online.

There are three adventures to choose from, and you and your friends will be turned into detectives trying to either investigate a missing person case, infiltrate a dark organisation or hunt down a powerful ancient artefact. 

In 'Plymouth Point,' Ivy Isklander has gone missing, and it’s up to you to figure out her whereabouts. Put your sleuthing skills to the test and enter a world of corporate deceit and occult horrors as you search the internet for clues, solve puzzles and crack codes. 

The next adventure, 'the Mermaid’s Tongue,' is an art heist investigation that takes place shortly after you’ve managed to track down Ivy Isklander. Can you track down this powerful ancient artefact before it falls into the wrong hands?

The epic conclusion of Isklander titled 'The Kindling Hour' will have players infiltrating a dark and powerful organisation and attempting to bring it to its knees. Are you capable, or will you end up as just another cog in its twisted and sinister machine? Hack the system, crack the codes and find its weaknesses. 

You can choose to take part in one of the adventures or play them as a trilogy for the full story. Swamp Motel has a team of 30 stage managers working around the clock to give clues, ensure sessions stay on track and deliver unique experiences for participants. In some of the episodes, you’ll see even get to see appearances by acclaimed actors including Dominic Monaghan from the Lord of the Rings trilogy and Lost

Once the event goes live on Thursday, you can book yourself and up to five of your friends in for the experience starting at $35 for a single player through the Swamp Motel website

