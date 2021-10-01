Enjoy a weekend full of free virtual activities showcasing the best that Phillip Island has to offer

Visit Phillip Island has put together a jam-packed weekend of free virtual activities for you to enjoy at home on October 9 and 10. The program highlights some of the amazing experiences on Victoria’s beloved adventure island that you can look forward to trying in person after lockdown.

Start your Saturday off by getting limber with a morning yoga session hosted by Barefoot Potential. Spend the rest of your day tuning in for a virtual pelican feeding, fish-battering demonstration, animal talk with Maru Koala and Animal Park and, of course, the famous Penguin Parade, where hundreds of penguins will land on the Island’s beaches at sunset.

Instead of a Sunday sleep in, enjoy a calming sunrise wake-up at 6.30am streamed from one of Phillip Island’s most scenic beach spots. Afterwards, join a live koala experience, native ingredient bushwalk with Wild Food Farm Café and a wine walkthrough with Phillip Island Winery. If you’d like to join along in the tasting, you can order the wine pack through the Phillip Island Winery website.



All activities will be shared live through the Phillip Island Instagram page and will be available after the fact on the Facebook channel. You can also enter for your chance to win a hamper filled with foods and experiences from businesses across the Island through the Destination Phillip Island website.