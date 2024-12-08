Melbourne’s cutting-edge digital art gallery, The Lume, brings Europe’s artistic masterpieces to life. Its immersive experiences have featured the works of renowned painters including Van Gogh, Monet, and most recently, Leondaro Da Vinci.

For its latest multi-sensory tribute to Italy’s famous polymath, artist and inventor, The Lume is taking things to new heights (quite literally) with an additional VR experience as part of Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius. Through the use of state-of-the-art technology, visitors are able to book in for VR Florence Flyover and soar like a bird above Renaissance-era Florence, peering down at the city’s notable landmarks.



The VR technology allows you to embrace the exhilaration of flight – you’ll feel like you’re literally soaring through the sky like a bird as you navigate your way around Florence – just like Da Vinci always dreamed of.



To complement the experience, 500 Years of Genius also utilises The Lume’s colossal exhibition space with projections of Da Vinci’s original drawings and writings – including his sketches for a flying machine that predates human flight by more than 400 years. There’s also a one-of-a-kind, 360-degree replica of the ‘Mona Lisa’ created by French optical engineer Pascal Cotte. (Who used pioneering research to scan the famous painting with his 240,000,000 pixel multispectral camera, so visitors can study her cryptic smile like never before.)

This is the first time Da Vinci’s artwork has made its way to Australian shores, so be sure to snap up a ticket to Leonardo da Vinci – 500 Years of Genius before it wraps up on December 8. Tickets are on sale now, with the add-on option for VR Florence Flyover an additional $19.90. Get your tickets here.

Tickets to VR Florence Flyover must be added to the purchase of single entry tickets, and booked in any of the available time slots. Minimum height restrictions apply at 135cm. To ensure the full experience, arrive 15 minutes before your time slot.