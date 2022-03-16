Time Out says

Up towards Heathcote, you'll find a 100-hectare paintball spot that combines the thrilling tactical nature of the sport with the feel of being lost in the bush. Wallan Paintball is the largest paintball venue in Victoria and is also among the cheaper options with packages that start at just $30 per day for a four-hour session.

The fields are filled with obstacles like trenches, massive logs, hollow metal barrels and barricades made from fallen branches. There's no shortage of places for you to hide and sneak up on your opponents, and you'll also have heaps of tree cover since the field is essentially in a forest.

After you've tuckered yourselves out, you can use the barbecue area for lunch or check out our guide to Heathcote and the Bendigo region.