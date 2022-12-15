We tried shibari, the Japanese art of rope bondage

Melbourne has a flourishing shibari scene; curious to try it for herself, our writer headed to a class at Zenrope

Shibari, a Japanese form of rope bondage, is an art form growing in practice worldwide. By nature erotic, it is also so much more. The intricate use of rope is expressive and skilful, hosting the potential to induce euphoric and meditative states, as well as deep intimacy.

It is recommended to attend class with a learning buddy, and while I opted to bring my partner, I was assured that shibari can be shared with anyone you trust and seek a connection with.

Initially anxious, my worries dissipated as I entered the serene Japanese-inspired space – which smelt of incense and brewing tea – and met the kind instructors Ash Snare and Harley Okami.

Class began with a safety briefing, addressing the inherent risks associated with shibari to mitigate any chance of physical or psychological harm. We were advised on where not to tie on the body, the role of safety scissors in emergencies, and the critical role of ongoing consent and communication.

We then learned about foundational knots. In shibari, there are two roles: the Rigger (who ties) and the Bunny (who is tied). Despite personal preferences, we were encouraged to practice the knots on our own bodies first, to learn how it felt for others and to differentiate safe and unsafe techniques used by Riggers.

Learning the knots was quite cerebral and satisfying. While it was easy to become focused on perfecting the knot, Harley advised us to be present and “paint with the rope”, drawing it across our partner's body with intention and sensation, treating the knots as an embodied experience rather than an end goal.

Harley encouraged Riggers to release their egos and focus on the needs of the Bunny and the mutual connection, and for Bunnies to relax into the experience. Harley demonstrated a chest and neck tie on a class model that she shared a long shibari history with, and the attunement to one another’s needs and level of established trust and connection were both evident and inspiring. They appeared to communicate through the rope, with the model visibly receptive and responsive to the slightest touch or pull from Harley, as she dropped into a meditative space.

The pressure of the tight rope against my wrists prompted me to detach from my mind and connect with my body, as well as my partner. Feeling an impact after one class, I was curious to hear how decades of experience had shaped the instructors' lives.

“Shibari has made explicit in my relationships aspects of my passion and inspiration previously left unvoiced, fumbled, or wasted in the realm of fantasy,” shared Ash.

“Rope has given me a framework for discovering with my partners our mutual interests and curiosities, and together realising our darkest fears, strangest fantasies, furthest limits and a depth of trust I’d never thought possible.”

If you are interested in exploring shibari for yourself, there are a range of classes and performances throughout Melbourne, showcasing the skill and vision of the city's best rope artists.

Montley Bauhaus hosts the Shibari Soiree showcase in Carlton every three months, Golden Monkey Bar in Flinders Lane hosts Shibari Lounge monthly, and Melbourne Community Rope in Brunswick hosts a monthly rope jam where attendees can practice or sit back and watch.

Ash says that in addition to the benefits of instruction, learning in a class environment can open you up to a wider community.

“Many of our students have met partners, fallen in love, and some have gone on to become teachers themselves, or perform at various events we co-facilitate here in Melbourne,” he said.

“Melbourne has a thriving, vibrant rope scene waiting for anyone with good intentions to come and join, and the opportunities are endless.”

