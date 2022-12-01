If you’re looking for an empowering dance style that will level up your upper body strength and core, pole dancing could be the perfect dance style for you. The 2000s saw pole dancing move beyond clubs and expand into its own sport, seeing pole studios thrive in Melbourne ever since.

Pole Divas has been a key player in the Australian pole movement, opening Melbourne’s first pole studio in Prahran back in 2004. These days it offers classes across Prahran, Richmond, Caroline Springs, Monee Ponds, Mornington, Reservoir and Ringwood – phew! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills on the pole, there’s a class that will suit you.

Bottoms Up in Brunswick teaches all the pole dancing basics until you’re ready to start climbing and inverting – hence the name! All ages and gender identities are welcome and the studio also offers burlesque classes if you want to expand your repertoire.

With locations in Collingwood and Rowville, Pole Fanatics is a women’s only studio offering pole dancing, aerial hoops and aerial silks classes for the vertically adventurous. Choose between eight-week courses and casual classes depending on your schedule.