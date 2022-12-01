Melbourne
A man and a woman learning to dance bachata.
Photograph: Shutterstock

Where to learn to dance in Melbourne

Tame your two left feet with these Melbourne dance studios and classes

Written by
Ashleigh Hastings
Melbourne is a city known for its bustling dance floors, but what about those who want to learn some more formal moves? If you’ve got two left feet and you want to do something about it, we’ve gathered all the best dance classes in Melbourne to make it easy to take that first step. 

You might already know all the best exercise classes in Melbourne, but these dance classes combine cardio with grace and agility. Don’t worry if it all sounds a bit overwhelming, because the instructors at these classes are experts in taking newbies from breakdown to breakdance.

Want to show off your new moves? Here are the best bars for dancing in Melbourne.

The best dance classes to take in Melbourne

Best pole dancing classes and studios
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best pole dancing classes and studios

If you’re looking for an empowering dance style that will level up your upper body strength and core, pole dancing could be the perfect dance style for you. The 2000s saw pole dancing move beyond clubs and expand into its own sport, seeing pole studios thrive in Melbourne ever since.

Pole Divas has been a key player in the Australian pole movement, opening Melbourne’s first pole studio in Prahran back in 2004. These days it offers classes across Prahran, Richmond, Caroline Springs, Monee Ponds, Mornington, Reservoir and Ringwood – phew! Whether you’re a beginner or looking to refine your skills on the pole, there’s a class that will suit you.

Bottoms Up in Brunswick teaches all the pole dancing basics until you’re ready to start climbing and inverting – hence the name! All ages and gender identities are welcome and the studio also offers burlesque classes if you want to expand your repertoire. 

With locations in Collingwood and Rowville, Pole Fanatics is a women’s only studio offering pole dancing, aerial hoops and aerial silks classes for the vertically adventurous. Choose between eight-week courses and casual classes depending on your schedule.

Best ballet classes and studios
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best ballet classes and studios

Whether you’re making a graceful return to barre after a childhood ballet career or working your way towards your very first pirouette, learning ballet as an adult can be an intimidating prospect. Thankfully, Melbourne is home to a variety of beginner-friendly adult ballet schools that’ll have you gliding across the room Swan Lake style in no time.

Open Dance runs classes designed for people with some kind of dance background, who want a welcoming, zero-pressure way to return to the art form. Its ballet classes run in Fitzroy North and Carlton and adopt a relaxed approach – no leotard and tights necessary unless that’s your jam.

At Elancé Adult Ballet School, you’re welcome to walk into the studio with ten years or zero hours of experience. Six different levels of classes cater to different abilities, so there’s sure to be an option to meet you exactly where your skills are. It's been running since 2002 with studios in Flemington and Mitcham, so the crew here really knows its stuff! 

With more than 20 professional dancers on the books, City Adult Ballet might just be the place you meet the teacher that ignites your passion for dance! This North Melbourne studio runs classes catering to absolute beginners, as well as those with a few more pliés under their belt.

Best Latin dance classes and studios
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best Latin dance classes and studios

Always wished you knew how to spin and twirl with a partner like they do on Dancing with the Stars? Latin dancing is a broad church, but salsa and bachata are two of the most popular styles to learn in Melbourne at the moment.

Head to some of the best salsa classes in Melbourne at the Salsa Foundation in the CBD. Don’t worry if you have no partner, you can join the rotation to dance with other students. With weekly classes five days a week, it’s easy to find a time that suits you.

Richmond’s Melbourne Latin Dance offers a wide range of beginner-friendly classes in styles including salsa, bachata and samba. Classes are tailored to all levels, so you can move up as you improve.

If you want to dig deeper into the slow and sensual bachata style, Bachata Beats runs some of the best bachata classes in Melbourne. This Fitzroy studio caters for absolute beginners to advanced, so there’s room for everyone to get their groove on.

Best hip-hop classes and studios
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best hip-hop classes and studios

Hip-hop dancing exploded in popularity in the US back in the 1970s, and demand for hip-hop classes has only gotten stronger over the decades. While you’ll often see seasoned hip-hop dancers ‘freestyling’, there are countless classes running in Melbourne to help newbies pick up some basic moves.

In a spacious suite above Prahran’s Chapel Street sits the Space Dance and Arts Centre – a pillar of Melbourne’s dance scene catering to everyone from professionals to first-timers across a plethora of styles. The Space has multiple hip-hop classes every week, including some fun twists like ‘girly hip hop’ and ‘90s street jam’.

If you’re feeling shy stepping into the studio, Groove Therapy’s hip-hop classes come with dim lights and a strong sense of community to help you settle into the beat. Head to its Carlton studio for fun warmups, juicy stretches and moves you can re-use on the dancefloor.

For those looking for a spontaneous option, Dance Factory’s hip-hop classes run on a casual, drop-in style – bookings aren’t compulsory! This Richmond studio also holds short hip-hop courses suitable for beginners starting in January 2023.

Best belly dancing classes and studios
Photograph: Shutterstock

Best belly dancing classes and studios

Originating in Egypt and the Middle East, belly dancing is said to be an emotional as well as physical practice defined by torso isolations and a whole lot of shimmying as dancers feel the music. 

Eastern suburbs dwellers can head to Jalwa Dance Company in Oakleigh South to embrace their sense of femininity and rhythm through belly dance, with beginners welcome.

Richmond’s Bellydance Bohemia is run by renowned Melbourne belly dancer Ekaterini, offering classes from beginner to advanced levels. There’s even the option to jump on stage in the annual showcase.

Also in Richmond and with a second Alphington studio, Melbourne Bellydance offers weekly belly dance classes with an emphasis on inclusivity – all ages, shapes, sizes and cultures are welcome. Catering for beginners onwards, Melbourne Bellydance’s classes are intended to make students feel bold and beautiful.

