Santa sitting on a throne flanked by two women in red dresses.
Photograph: Supplied | Crown

Where to get Santa photos in Melbourne

We've rounded up all of the best spots for snapping your special family photo with the man in red

Written by
Tracey Cheung
The Christmas spirit is in the air and Melbourne is full to the brim with festive fun and exciting Christmas events, including opportunities to take photos with Santa himself. It's the perfect opportunity to update your family photo, so to help you out we've compiled a comprehensive list of places in Melbourne where the man of the hour will be ready for his close-up. 

From shopping centres and festivals to markets and a special Elf Academy, have a scroll and figure out how your Christmas photo will look this year. 

Need help with the rest of your Christmas checklist? Don't forget to pick up your tree and figure out where to have your Christmas Day lunch.

CBD

Federation Square
Photograph: Liam Neal

Federation Square

  • Museums
  • Melbourne

From November 26 to December 24, head to Fed Square for an opportunity for a free outdoor photo with Santa in his workshop. He'll be at the ready from 10am to 5.30pm on Mondays to Wednesdays and weekends, and from 10am to 7.30pm on Thursdays and Fridays. No bookings are required, though there may be a wait. 

Learn more here.

The District Docklands
Photograph: Supplied

The District Docklands

  • Shopping
  • Shopping centres
  • Docklands

Make your way to Santa’s Village where you can get your Elf passport and get a sneak peek of the elves in action, busy and preparing for Christmas Day. There will also be Christmas crafts and a chance to meet Santa and take a photo with him. Best of all, he'll have a gift for you! 

Learn more here.

Myer Melbourne
Photograph: Bryan Lynch

Myer Melbourne

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

As well as the Disney Myer Christmas Windows, be sure to head in and up to Santaland via the Santaland Express train. Snap a photo with Santa, then spend some tmie wandering through the dazzling Disney Maze set up as part of Disney’s 100th anniversary.

Learn more here.

Burnley Oval
Photograph: Supplied | Cavanagh PR

Burnley Oval

  • Things to do
  • Fairs and festivals
  • Burnley

Designed by the creators of the award-winning Sesame Street Circus Spectacular and Jurassic Creatures, this immersive walk-through Christmas experience is taking over Burnley Oval from November 25 to December 24. Tickets include two hours of fun enjoying multiple themed zones, including Snow Land, gingerbread making, a stage show and of course photo opportunities with Santa. 

Learn more here.

David Jones
Photograph: Supplied

David Jones

  • Shopping
  • Melbourne

From November 12, head to David Jones to take a seat beside Santa, admire his magical hot air balloon and be transported to A World of Wonder. Each guest will also receive a custom David Jones 2022 Christmas bauble.

Book here.

Crown Melbourne
Photograph: Supplied | Crown

Crown Melbourne

  • Things to do
  • Southbank

Crown’s Christmas Spectacular will be extra special this year. On top of the regular animatronic show, live entertainment and roving performers will also enliven Crown Atrium with the festive spirit. This includes a show featuring 12 professional dancers, a live vocalist and a special appearance by Santa. The fast-paced high energy performance is inspired by the Radio City Hall Rockettes! Afterwards, Santa will take the Christmas throne for that special photo moment with you. Best of all, it is free and the photo can be sent to your mobile phone immediately via text. 

Learn more here

South-eastern suburbs

Glen Waverley Shopping Centre
Photograph: Shutterstock

Glen Waverley Shopping Centre

You will start to see Santa roaming around the Glen from December 8 this year, spreading cheer everywhere he goes. Make sure to say hello and see if you can catch his attention to grab a photo opportunity with him. Sessions run from 11am to 2pm from December 8-24.

Learn more here.

Bunjil Place
Photograph: Graham Denholm

Bunjil Place

  • Attractions
  • Libraries
  • Narre Warren

On December 3, Bunjil Place is holding a special outdoor Twilight Christmas Market event and all are invited, whether you have been naughty or nice. Enjoy live music, food trucks, workshops, performers, artisan markets, and the lighting up of the artist-designed Christmas Tree at 8pm. Keep an eye out for Santa, who will be dropping by to take some photos with you. The event is free and there is no need to book.

Learn more here.

Dandenong Plaza
Photograph: Shutterstock

Dandenong Plaza

On Friday, December 16, Santa will arrive at Dandenong Plaza to take up residence on his throne for two weeks. He will be available for photos, free of charge and no bookings are required. You can BYO camera, but an Elf will also be on hand to help you capture the moment if needed. Photos will be printed for free during the Thursday and Friday sessions, and best of all, every visiting child will receive a free gift. 

Learn more here.

 

Westfield Southland

Westfield Southland

  • Shopping
  • Cheltenham

Santa has arrived and will be here waiting for you here until Christmas Eve, eager to share a Christmas photo with you. If you will be taking your furry pal for a photo, you will also receive a free Gorman pet bandana. To redeem, simply as a team member about the offer at the Santa photography set prior to having your photo taken.

Book here.

Eastern suburbs

Kew Court House
Photograph: Gustavo Fring

Kew Court House

  • Things to do
  • Kew

If you want to skip the shopping centre crowds, capture your Santa memory in the lovely open air of Kew Court House while also helping to raise money for the Inclusion Foundation. This charity champions the inclusion of children and young people with Down syndrome through its programs. Bookings aren't required, but it's advisable to arrive early to avoid long waits.

Learn more here.

Eltham Town Square
Photograph: Shutterstock

Eltham Town Square

On December 3, 10 and 17, Eltham Town Square will be holding 'Celebrate Christmas in Eltham', a free family-friendly Christmas event. The festivities will run from 10am to 1pm, and kids will get to enjoy an animal farm, face painting, CFA fire truck and fun ball activities with Little Sports Heroes. Santa will also be roaming, so catch him for an opportunity for a free photo. 

Learn more here.

Westfield Doncaster

Westfield Doncaster

  • Shopping
  • Doncaster

Create Christmas memories and book your Santa photo at Westfield. All children who visit will also receive reindeer ears to take home.

Learn more here.

Eastland Shopping Centre

Eastland Shopping Centre

  • Shopping
  • Ringwood

Eastland will be holding Santa photography sessions in Santa’s Enchanted Forest, with options for sensitive sessions, pet sessions and limited 'Baby's First Christmas' sessions. The latter experience includes an extended-length ten-minute session to allow extra time to prep your mini-me for the perfect shot.

Book here.

Northern suburbs

Pacific Epping Shopping Centre
Photograph: Supplied | Pacific Epping

Pacific Epping Shopping Centre

From November 18, Pacific Epping is hosting its usual Santa photography sessions alongside its new and exclusive 'Baby's First Christmas' sessions that are designed to capture the magic of a baby's first Santa photo. To make the experience even more special, iconic characters from Peanuts, like Charlie Brown, Luc and Snoopy, will be on deck to assist. Afterwards, your mini-me will be gifted a brand new limited-edition romper in partnership with Uniqlo.

Book here.

Greensborough Plaza
Photograph: Anna Kucera

Greensborough Plaza

A magical Christmas returns to Greensborough Plaza starting with a special festive parade from 10am on Saturday, November 19. Children can walk with Santa, Mrs Claus, Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer and Frosty the Snowman in the official arrival parade. When the parade wraps up, children can meet Santa and get a photo taken with him at Santa’s Kingdom.

Learn more here.

Macleod Christmas Fair
Photograph: Shutterstock

Macleod Christmas Fair

On December 17, make your way to Macleod for this fair complete with an outdoor Christmas market, live choir performance, face painting, animal farm, jumping castle and the chance to buy an unlimited rides ticket to a host of exciting different carnival rides. Santa will be roving around for a fun photo opportunity in a carnival environment. 

Learn more here.

Western suburbs

Highpoint Shopping Centre
Photograph: Shutterstock

Highpoint Shopping Centre

  • Shopping
  • Maribyrnong

It's that time of the year again: Santa has finally arrived at Highpoint! From November 12 to December 24, the man of the hour can be found at the Christmas Santa Village on level one, The Junction, near the JB HiFi Store. 

Book here.

Kensington Christmas Fair
Photograph: Supplied

Kensington Christmas Fair

On Saturday, December 3 from 10am to 4pm, enjoy a fun family day out as Bellair Street comes alive to celebrate the festive season. Expect free Christmas activities, musical performances on the main stage, roving performers, magicians, face painting, giveaways and, of course, Santa. Though there are no specified photo sessions, he will welcome lots of merry photo opportunities as you pass him by.

Learn more here.

Regional Victoria

Central Deborah Gold Mine
AJ Taylor

Central Deborah Gold Mine

  • Things to do
  • Educational venues
  • Bendigo

Held at the Central Deborah Gold Mine, Elf Academy is an immersive training facility for Santa's little helpers. Here, kids can learn how to care for farm animals (especially reindeer), create masterpieces to hang on the Christmas tree, prepare reindeer food, stack presents and most importantly, help Santa prepare for his impending around-the-world trip. This all takes place among the enchanted wonderland of carols, baubles, glitter, gold and candy canes. On top of that, there will also be the chance to snap special photos with Santa. 

Elf Academy runs from December 16 to 23. Book here

