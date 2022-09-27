Time Out says

The community spirit is alive and well in Williams Landing (a vibrant suburb just 19 kilometres southwest of Melbourne), and there’s no better place to experience it firsthand than at the pop-up park at Williams Landing Shopping Centre. This annual event is all about offering locals the opportunity to connect, while also supporting both longstanding and emerging businesses.

The festivities begin on October 21, with a colourful Diwali celebration featuring Bollywood dancers, stunning light displays and traditional Indian sweets from SVS Global Groceries. Just a week later on October 28, the park will undergo a spooky transformation for Halloween, with live music, creepy face painting and treats from Balha’s Pastry.

If you’re a soccer fanatic, be sure to head down on November 25 to mark the start of the World Cup. Enjoy live entertainment, grab an ice-cream from the Jolly Miller Café or take part in the soccer competition. Christmas is set to come to Williams Landing early this year, with a very merry party on December 17. Carols will be sung, candy canes handed out and Santa himself may even make a special appearance.

Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit on January 22, as the Chinese New Year festivities kick into gear. You can chow down on fortune cookies and dumplings from Wok Wok, see a traditional lion dance and score a lucky red envelope. On January 27, get a taste of the Australian Open with live tunes, bubble tea from Popping and Tea, and a 'guess how many tennis balls' competition.

The littlies won’t want to miss a minute of the magic when Bubble Fun takes place on February 24 and March 17. Renowned performer Dr Hubble will blow everyone away with his ability to create bubbles in a myriad of shapes. Finally, the season will conclude with an Easter bonanza on April 8. There will be goodies galore – we’re talking hot cross buns and chocolate eggs – plus a visit from the rabbit of the moment: the Easter Bunny!

So clear your diary and make a date with the pop-up park. For more information and to view the full program, head to the website.

Want to keep your younger family members entertained? Check out the best activities for kids in Melbourne.