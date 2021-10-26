Join a panel discussion on how the topic of immigration has been explored and represented in comics and graphic novels

On November 9, the State Library of Victoria is hosting a free online event with panellists discussing how comic books, zines and graphic novels broach the topic of immigration. Due to their independent nature, these mediums are often able to touch on sensitive topics in different and sometimes more thought-provoking ways than mainstream media publications.

‘Window on Collections: Comics and Immigration’ will be moderated by Bernard Caleo, a Melbourne-based comic artist and editor who has been teaching about comic books for decades. The panellists include Sydney-based artist Safdar Ahmed, cultural studies academic Dr Daniella Trimboli and artist and film-maker Shaun Tan.

The panel is free to attend and will take place on November 9 from 6pm to 7pm. Bookings are required and can be made through the State Library of Victoria website.