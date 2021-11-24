Our favourite dairy-based festival returns with more cheese and more wine

It's hard not to love Melbourne's annual Wine and Cheese Fest. How could you not love an event that brings together all the best cheese producers, wine and cider makers and other small goods producers?

Located at Timber Yard, there will be more than 50 cheese, wine and cider producers as well as artisan food vendors. You'll be able to taste your way through all the cheese, charcuterie, olives and other delicious nibbles available on the day.

The likes of Artisans Bend, That’s Amore Cheese, Cannoleria, Frencheese, the Cheese Rebels, Dal Zotto Wines, Springmount Fine Foods and more will be in attendance. There will also DJs and activities for the kids, so there will be plenty of fun for the whole family.

Tickets to the event start at $49 and include a branded Wine and Cheese Fest tasting glass, entry to free masterclasses and all tastings from festival vendors.

Don't forget! The annual Grape Stomp Comp also returns this year, so get ready to roll up your trousers. Competitors who stomp the most grape juice have the chance to win some great wines to take home.

Tickets will go quickly so grab yours now.