Prepare to be dazzled as Adventure Park gets a magical glow up for winter

You might think water parks and winter don't mix (especially down here in Victoria). But Geelong's Adventure Park isn't letting a little cold weather stop them from providing Victorians with a good time – in fact, it's given them a little inspiration.

Adventure Park's Winter Glow festival is bringing lights, fire and snow to the amusement park this winter. The festival (which runs from June 25 to July 10) features large glowing installations, fire twirling, ice sculptures and two million lights that will twinkle all around the park. While real snow might be a rare sight in Geelong, there will be a big snow play zone where kids can make snowmen and snow angels.

A number of rides are included in entry to Adventure Park's Winter Glow event, including the Crazy Coaster, Wave Swinger, Carousel, Red Baron, Little Buggy and Ferris Wheel (what a way to see the park all lit up). Face painting, cookie decorating and marshmallow toasting will be on offer for the kids, while adults can enjoy a hot mug of mulled wine or spiced cider. The park's standard food items will be available to purchase, plus there will be some more warming options (like sticky date puddings) on offer too.

Winter Glow festival is on at Adventure Park from June 25 to July 10. Kids under 90cm can enter for free.